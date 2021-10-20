CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shares of PepsiCo Inc. Have Risen Above Previous 52-Week High

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) traded at a new 52-week high today of $161.68. Approximately 337,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.1 million shares. PepsiCo Inc. defies analysts with a current price ($161.05) 13.2% above its average consensus price target of $139.78....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) traded at a new 52-week high today of $128.08. Approximately 18.7 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 42 million shares. For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for BrightSphere Investment (BSIG)?

Q Does BrightSphere Investment (BSIG) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for BrightSphere Investment. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on September 9, 2021. Q. When is BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) reporting earnings?. A. BrightSphere Investment’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $October 28, 2021.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Marpai (MRAI)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Marpai. Marpai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. There is no upcoming split for Marpai. What sector and industry does Marpai (MRAI) operate in?. A. Marpai is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsico Inc#Doritos#Frito Lay North America#Ibn Spotlights#Mid#Investorwire
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH)?

Q Does Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Logistics Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on September 2, 2021. Q. When is Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) reporting earnings?. A. Universal Logistics Hldgs’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Credit Analyst Bumps F5 Networks Price Target By 17%, Maintains Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri raised the price target on F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) to $278 from $238, implying a 24.42% upside, and maintained an Outperform following quarterly results. The analyst cites the company's solid performance and Q1 2022 guidance. F5 reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 11% year-on-year...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For October 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $12.48 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $196.01 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Exxon Mobil Corporation: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) traded today at a new 52-week high of $65.39. So far today approximately 7.4 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 22.7 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation have traded between a low...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation Exceed 52-Week High

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) traded today at $240.80, eclipsing its 52-week high. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 424,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.5 million shares. Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shares of Lowe's Companies Inc. Rise to a New 52-Week High

Shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) traded at a new 52-week high today of $215.50. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 903,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.2 million shares. Lowe’s is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world,...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of XP Inc. Are Down This Week

In Q3, assets under custody and net inflows fell from Q2, while credit card purchase value surged. Shares of the Brazilian investment management firm XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) had fallen more than 15% on the week at the close of trading Thursday after the company reported key performance indicators (KPIs) for the third quarter earlier in the week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dynatrace Inc. Shares Exceed 52-Week High

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) traded today at a new 52-week high of $76.28. Approximately 435,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dynatrace Inc. have traded between a low of $33.83 and a high...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. Rises Above 52-Week High

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) traded at a new 52-week high today of $17.27. This new high was reached on above average trading volume as 3.5 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 904,000 shares. Jasper Therapeutics Inc. share prices have moved between a 52-week high...
JASPER, MI
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Highs to Buy Anyway

Palo Alto Networks stock is at an all-time high thanks to an increasingly profitable cybersecurity operation. A string of successful new drugs has pushed Alnylam up near a peak it reached this summer. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotech developing a new epilepsy drug that scored high marks in a...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ford Motor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ford Motor beat their estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,496,000,000...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
