Black Hawk pilot shot down in Somalia jumps into Alabama Senate race

A Black Hawk pilot who was shot down in Somalia announced Tuesday he is running for an Alabama Senate seat.

Mike Durant, a former Army aviator, announced his candidacy with a video, titled “God Made a Soldier,” that explains his service to the country and his work as a businessman after his military service.

Durant’s helicopter was shot down during Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993. He was then held captive for 11 days. Durant's crash and capture were later portrayed in the 2001 film "Black Hawk Down."

Durant, who describes himself as a “pro-Trump conservative Republican,” moved to Alabama after retiring from more than two decades with the Army and started an engineering and service company.

In his statement, Durant declared himself anti-vaccine mandates, anti-abortion and pro-Second Amendment.

“The career politicians have ruined this country, and their leader Joe Biden is pushing us to the brink,” Durant said. “Between ridiculous vaccine mandates, trillions in spending, and constant assaults on innocent life and the 2nd Amendment, it’s clear that we need to mobilize people from outside of politics to step forward and serve.”

“President Trump showed us what’s possible when outsiders step forward and take on the insiders and the politicians. I’ve spent my life either in service to my nation or focused on growing a successful business in Alabama. I’m not going to sit idly by while Joe Biden and the career politicians wreck the country I love. I’m signing up for one more tour of duty. I’m running for U.S. Senate,” he added.

Durant is running to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby (R), who is planning on retiring next year.

Durant is facing off with multiple other Republican candidates in a primary that is set to be held on May 24.

Former President Trump has already endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) for the Senate seat.