Retailers are expected to reduce the number of items they put on sale this holiday season, and the discounts that are offered will probably be much closer to everyday prices than they’ve been in the past. The likelihood of this proving true throughout the balance of 2021 has been made possible by a number of pandemic-related factors including supply chain disruptions, limited inventories and the reality that many retailers are still trying to claw back profits after they saw their sales and earnings take a hit in 2020.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO