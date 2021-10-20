CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why UnitedHealth Shares Are Rising

By Henry Khederian
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of healthcare providers and insurers, including UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) are trading higher in sympathy with Anthem, which gained after reporting...

