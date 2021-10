Claire Cronin's run as House majority leader could be a short one as her nomination to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ireland is moving forward to the full U.S. Senate. The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approved the Easton Democrat's nomination alongside a long list of people including Victoria Reggie Kennedy — the widow of U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy — to serve as ambassador to Austria. President Biden selected Cronin for the post in June, after Cronin advocated for his election.

