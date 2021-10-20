CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Video Game Soundtracks of our Lives: Horror Games

By Nick Meekham
culturedvultures.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again where we break out our favourite sweaters we like to wear until March while the local village goth has an extra spring in their nu-rock boots. It’s Halloween, the time of year we purposely sacrifice having heart conditions to find a good scare. Whether we’re...

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

hackernoon.com

Are Video Games Good or Bad?

Some studies point to varied benefits from gaming while others see only deleterious effects. Video games have both positive and negative effects on players. The real debate should be over how to emphasize the good while minimizing the bad. But according to the data, it does appear that the benefits associated with gaming come only from well-designed video games. And if you build a game to be beneficial, it probably will be not going to have many positive effects or negative, it's certainly going to be negative.
VIDEO GAMES
rue-morgue.com

Outerminds’ “Turbo Kid” Video Game Is Live On Kickstarter

From developer Outerminds comes the TURBO KID VIDEO GAME, an interactive sequel to 2015 post-apocalyptic cult hit!. Taking place in the distant future of 1997, this gory homage to classic Metroidvanias of the same era sees The Kid again fending for himself as he crosses the wasteland. In keeping with the movie, the game will feature sprawling and diverse environments, comically over the top violence, a heartwarming story, cool.
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

"Squid Game" meets video games

"Squid Game" is Netflix's biggest series launch ever with more than 111 million views, but the show has taken root beyond the streaming platform in spaces like TikTok and the gaming industry. Why it matters: The battle royale-style show's influence in video games seems to spread more every week. In...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Top 12 Best Horror Games on PC

PC is the evil lab where new horror games are grown and tested. Some of the greatest modern horror games are word-of-mouth hits and some of the most popular horror games of the last decade began as PC exclusives. To that end, we've selected the top 12 horror games you can play on PC right now. Some of these are horror classics that have influenced countless imitators, while others are still hidden gems that deserve to keep you up at night. Here are our picks for the 12 best horror games on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Top 10 Horror Games To Play Right Now

Resident Evil 2 Remake is a rare gaming feat in many ways. It successfully remakes the beloved classic of the same name, and it does so with some of the most visually stunning graphics in all of gaming. Plus, it’s straight-up terrifying. You play as either Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield while making your way through the zombie-ridden Raccoon City Police Department and other parts of the greater Raccoon City. As you might expect in a Resident Evil, there’s plenty of puzzles, scares, and of course, zombies. Easily one of the most terrifying entries in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil 2 Remake is a master class in horror, blending together what solidified the series as a mainstay years ago with modern graphics and gameplay that have you squirming on the couch with clutched, sweaty hands. It boasts a lot of replayability, too, thanks to its various playable storylines and multi-character side content. Whether you’re new to the franchise or returning for a scare, Resident Evil 2 Remake is an excellent place to start. | Our Review.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Where are all the gothic horror games?

Melting candles, dark, cobwebbed corners, crimson blood stained on white lace — aesthetically, gothic horror is one of my favorite genres out there. Staples of gothic horror include anything as broad as a suspenseful, mysterious atmosphere, prophecies, and intense emotion, to the specifics of a castle setting, a damsel in distress, and stormy weather, just to name a few.
VIDEO GAMES
Vulture

When Video Games Feel Haunted: Inside the Low-Res Horror Boom

The Nintendo 64 had a weird quirk with its game cartridges. If you inserted one at the wrong angle — leaving it slightly tilted as it jutted out of the console — the software would boot up into a buggy, uncanny version of itself. Sound cues would go awry, characters would fold into abominable polygonal masses, and colors would bleed into one another, rendering the content totally unplayable. This was one of the primary reasons Nintendo lost ground to Sony’s PlayStation; CD-roms were more flexible and could store more data than those fabled gray tapes. But I didn’t know about any of those inefficiencies when I was 8 years old in 1999, deep into a summerlong love affair with Pokémon Snap. On one of those nights, I slapped the cartridge into the N64 and flipped on the power switch. The credits flickered onscreen, and suddenly a deep, demonic voice echoed from the forbidden pits of the sound card: “Pikachu.” I ran out of the room, terrified of whatever hell I’d just unleashed.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Survival Horror Game Propnight Officially Announced For PC

Survival Horror Game Propnight Has Officially Been Announced For PC. Fntastic is a video game developer whose mission is to create outrageous and fun games and thus far, the developers have produced The Wild Eight and Radiant One, two popular indie games. Mytone is an independent publisher and developer of various mobile games. The two teams have come together and announced a fresh game, Propnight. Propnight is a four versus one survival horror game that is heading to PC via Steam. Propnight’s Open Beta will commence on November 15th until November 18th. The Open Beta is free for all. The game will officially launch on November 30th.
VIDEO GAMES
NW Florida Daily News

Halloween franchise is ripe for video game adaptation | Play Life, Live Games

Everyone is entitled to one good scare at Halloween, and I don't see why that scare can't come from a video game. I like a good horror movie, and although I've played hundreds of hours of "Friday the 13th: The Game" in the past four-plus years, the Halloween franchise always has been my favorite horror series.
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

5 Obscure Horror Films that Would Make Great Video Games

Have you ever gotten to the end of watching a horror film and thought to yourself, “Hey, that’d make a great videogame!”?. Whilst the history of films-to-games adaptations (and vice versa) has, let’s face it, generally been pretty rough, there are a few gems out there that have shown that making the jump to other forms of media doesn’t have to stink. 2002’s videogame sequel to The Thing was a solid entry into the survival horror genre, for example, whilst 2014’s Alien: Isolation met with critical and commercial success. And hey, it’s even worked the other way around. Whilst the Resident Evil films absolutely stunk (especially so considering what happened to one of the film’s stuntwomen), the first Silent Hill movie was surprisingly faithful to the source material, and 2005’s Doom makes for something of a guilty viewing pleasure.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Top 10 MMO Soundtracks To Listen To When You Can't Be In-Game

Soundtracks can help make or break any game, MMORPGs included. When I think of my favorite moments from any game I’ve ever played, music is a huge part of those memories. From the rousing iconic melody in The Elder Scrolls Online’s main theme to the electronica soundscapes of EVE Online, soundtracks can help set mood and tell a story. Over the history of MMORPGs, many games have sought to create iconic themes and sounds to stand the test of time. Here are 10 of our favorite soundtracks from MMOs past and present.
VIDEO GAMES
waylandstudentpress.com

Video Game Review: Hiveswap

I always have a visceral reaction when I hear the word “Hiveswap.” Back in middle school, when I was really deep into Homestuck, I was praying for the day when we got some sort of game related to the comic. Luckily, that wish came true when What Pumpkin Games released Hiveswap Act 1 for Microsoft Windows, Mac OS and Linux on Sept. 14, 2017. What Pumpkin Games released Act 2 much later in 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

ABG’s Scariest Moments in Non-Horror Games

Spooktober is well and truly upon us, and here at ABG HQ, while most of the Editors are fully embracing the season by playing such hits as Dead by Daylight, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Left 4 Dead, some of us (Me) are avoiding this particular genre…but it doesn’t mean I’m completely safe.
VIDEO GAMES

