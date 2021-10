Christa B. Allen, a familiar face to Lifetime viewers, returns to the network this weekend in the premiere of The Fight That Never Ends. Based on the true-life story of Joanne Beck, the film depicts Beck's fight against racial injustices after volunteering at a community helpline in L.A.'s South Central. There she meets John (Jay) Wesley Hunter (Robert Ri'chard, pictured at top with Allen), a.k.a "Joker," the leader of a local gang who is in need of help. Despite pleas from her boss Leon Watkins (Allen Payne) to not get involved, Beck can't help but do otherwise. Little does she know how this act of kindness will forever change the course of her life.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO