Halloween is just a few days away and it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate some of the most delightfully terrifying cars on the road. Heck, even Rolls-Royce is planning to reveal a special Black Badge version of the Ghost sedan in time for Halloween. But an automaker that's perhaps even more closely associated with sending chills down your spine is Dodge. Fittingly, the company has just taken the covers off two new packages that couldn't be more appropriately timed. They're called the HEMI Orange and SRT Black appearance packages, and they'll be offered for both the 2022 Challenger and 2022 Charger.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO