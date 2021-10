Following the official reveal earlier this month, Amazon Mexico has begun taking pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The listing can be found here, along with a mock cover-art for the game and a price of 1,599 pesos or $78 USD. Notably, the page also lists the release date as 30 December 2022, despite the original announcement estimating a 2021 release. It should be noted however that the date could just be a placeholder to be changed later.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO