Georgia State

Mykel Williams Decommits from USC, Commits to Georgia

By Harrison Reno
 7 days ago
Mykel Williams took to social media to announce not only was he decommitting from USC publicly but would be committing to Georgia.

Sources told SI Dawgs Daily back in June when Williams committed to the Trojans, USC was sure to take advantage of the name, image, and likeness opportunities that would be available in the Los Angeles area. That very same pitch is what sold Williams on going to be a Trojan.

Things have changed since the month of June, to say the least, USC is in the search for a new head coach and Georgia has hosted Mykel Williams at a game for four straight contests. The writing was on the wall here.

Brooks Austin of SI Dawgs Daily said this of the Peach State native:

Uncommon Athleticism

"We have already discussed how the standard has shifted in terms of defensive linemen. No longer is it enough to be big in today's game; players have to be filled with twitch, bend, power, and explosiveness to be elite on the college level.

At 6-foot-5, Williams bends with the best of them. He has extremely loose hips and plays with excellent pad level. His fluidity in the open field when pursuing ball-carriers is unmatched in the state of Georgia, considering his size and position.

Technician

Watching defensive line guru Chuck Smith work with these young prospects up close and personal, it's easy to see that all of his pupils are technicians at the position. Smith does a great job teaching hand-fighting techniques as well as ensuring that the footwork follows in order to make them elite pass rushers.

Players like Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Stephon Tuitt, and Azeez Ojulari have all trained under Smith during his time. He's commonly referred to as "Dr. Rush." Simply put, any player that's spent as much time as Williams has with a trainer the caliber of Smith will be ready to get after the passer from Day 1 in college.

Scheme Fit

Williams envisions himself as a true defensive end, although the reality is he's more of a traditional odd-front end. By the time he leaves college, he's projected to weigh around 300 pounds, and coaches don't play those types of guys in traditional edge-rusher roles.

However, a school like Georgia that runs a version of an odd-front defense with a defensive end that typically plays with inside alignment on the tackle would be the ideal scheme for a player like Williams.

He's too athletic to leave on the interior of the defensive line, and he's far too powerful and impactful in the run game to leave him out on the edge. What a school like Georgia or Alabama does is ideal for a player like Williams."

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

