Dayton, OH

Drive-thru trick or treat returns to Dayton

By Sarah Bean
 7 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Trick or treat may look a little different in Dayton this year.

The City of Dayton Department of Recreation said it is bringing back the Fall Harvest event on 444 North Bend Blvd. on Sunday, October 31.

This drive though event is presented as an alternative to the traditional trick or treat.

Families can drive along the haunted Halloween lane and be handed treats, so long as children 12 years old or younger are present in the vehicle, the release said.

Families can join the lineup from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The Department of Recreation said to enter from Helena St.

This trick or treat event will be held rain or shine.

