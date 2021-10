The White House and Democratic congressional leaders raced Wednesday to resolve lingering disputes on their giant social spending plan before President Joe Biden flies overseas -- although several lawmakers signaled that a deal by day's end looked impossible. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to colleagues that Biden's domestic agenda was moving "closer to passing," but a key centrist senator later dismissed a new tax on billionaires to help pay for the $1.5-$2 trillion package as a non-starter. Biden hopes to use passage of the Build Back Better Act as evidence of the United States leading the world on global warming and other issues as he heads to a G20 summit in Rome and United Nations climate gathering in Glasgow. White House aides were assessing the situation "hour by hour," his spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

