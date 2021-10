Until pretty recently, I would have classified myself as a saver. I had some money saved, so that meant I was a natural saver, right? But after a weekend trip with some friends who are saving pros, I realized that I’m actually not a great saver. They tracked deals, had zero interest in small impulse purchases while out, and knew their budget down to the nickel. I don’t track a budget and don’t have a running tally in my head of how much things cost or how much I’ve spent in a given week or month.

