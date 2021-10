All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Fantasma" is a bilingual experimental interdisciplinary project that connects the expression of three artists, three different media, and three different countries, all created during the pandemic. Shown through the pictorial work of Justin Earl Grant, the poetry of Micaela Piñero and the sounds of Dani Ev Riquelme, "Fantasma" guides its viewers through a space where linearity is interrupted by deviations from the unconscious.

VISUAL ART ・ 12 DAYS AGO