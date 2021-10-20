A Year After Lagos Bloodshed, Nigerians Say Police Reform Promises Prove Hollow

Sudan's security forces clashed Thursday with protesters furious over a military coup that has derailed a transition to democracy, as US President Joe Biden joined an international chorus of condemnation against the takeover.
At least one protester was killed, according to medics, on the fourth consecutive day of street violence in Khartoum, where security forces reportedly used tear gas and rubber-coated bullets against demonstrators.
It came as Biden and the UN Security Council called for a restoration of the civilian-led government toppled by the army early this week.
"Our message to Sudan's military authorities is overwhelming and clear: the Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully and the civilian-led transitional government must be restored," Biden said in a statement.
Comments / 0