Africa

A Year After Lagos Bloodshed, Nigerians Say Police Reform Promises Prove Hollow

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGOS (Reuters) - One year ago, Adebanjo Akinwunmi gleefully waved a Nigerian flag at the Lekki Toll Gate, a stretch of tarmac in front of toll booths on a highway on the outskirts of Lagos. Joined by thousands of his countrymen, he demanded an end to what demonstrators said was endemic...

