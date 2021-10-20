CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professor sees early warning signs of 'serious' economic downturn

By Fox News Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity College London professor and economist Alex Bryson joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, and sounded the alarm over recession concerns following a study he and another economist conducted. Bryson...

Comments

Ryan Scott
6d ago

When the middle class is getting starving wages and has no money to spend on the economy, economic downturn is inevitable. It’s a plethora of things that caused this.

Richard Brown
7d ago

I'm having a serious economic downturn. government giving all my paycheck to other people!!!

Barbara Kessler
7d ago

don't need a professor to see that prices are increasing.



