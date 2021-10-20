Mark Evans Will Take Over Fox Sports Ad Sales

Mark Evans will take over sports ad sales for Fox Corp. in a changing of the guard that will see Seth Winter, who has led that role for Fox in recent years, step down in February of next year. Evans has been named executive vice president of ad sales...
One of the realities of trying to invest in a sports team: You can’t tinker every day. Just ask Todd Boehly, a minority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers, and the chairman of Eldridge.
Speaking as part of SporticoLive’s “Invest In Sports” summit, which will be shown online beginning Thursday at noon ET, Boehly says pro sports is unlike any other business—humbling because you can do everything right and still fail, yet exciting because there are no guarantees. Some might say the same for investing in the industry, which continues to see new waves of capital and growth opportunities.
“Winning...
Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is forecasting more than $100 million in National Hockey League-related advertising sales when the league’s games return to its broadcast and streaming platforms for the 2021-22 season. What Happened: According to a Front Office Sports report, the company is picking up many of the advertisers...
Veteran TV sports ad executive Seth Winter is retiring as executive vice president of sports sales for Fox Sports, with Mark Evans, now promoted to executive vice president, advertising sales of Fox Sports. Evans will report to Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales for Fox Corp., and will work closely...
The popular question, “Are You Ready for Some Football?” is now followed by another one: “Are You Ready for Some Gambling?”. The start of online sports gambling in Connecticut is expected to be a revenue windfall for the state. There’s also someone else making money off sports gambling without having...
Fox News Channel continues to attract tons of viewers across the 24-hour day. According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, the network averaged nearly 1.42 million total viewers in total day, making it the most-watched basic cable network in the Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-6 a.m. time period for the 36th consecutive week. The network also averaged 228,000 adults 25-54 in total day, No. 3 on basic cable behind sports-driven networks ESPN and TBS. Relative to the previous week (Oct. 11), Fox News grew +2% in average total day viewers and +1% in the total day demo.
Buck Ties McCarver for Most Appearances in World Series Booth. Rodriguez, Ortiz, Thomas and Burkhardt Anchor FOX Sports’ Studio Coverage of the 117th Fall Classic. FOX Sports Digital Content Expands, Includes Ben Verlander On-Location and Live In-Stadium Postgame Show. LOS ANGELES – The Fall Classic returns with FOX Sports taking...
Sports betting marketers can now insert real-time betting odds into digital out-of-home ads and other screens as result of a new deal. The pact between sports data company Sportradar and Adomni, which specializes in programmatic advertising, offers sports marketers, teams and leagues the ability run digital out-of-home ad campaigns that feature live stats, betting odds and other relevant information.
Rupert Murdoch launched Fox News Channel in 1996, and the anchors and hosts of some of its most popular programs will now have a permanent reminder.
Fox News on Wednesday renamed its “Studio M” in honor of the elder Murdoch, who continues to work as chairman of parent company Fox Corp. The 3,675-square-foot space, previously known as “Studio F,” hosts some of the cable-news network’s most popular programs, including “Fox & Friends,” “Outnumbered” and “The Five,” as well as its Election Night coverage. A plaque designating the new name was unveiled in a small, surprise ceremony on Wednesday afternoon with both Rupert...
Peter Chernin is reuniting with Nancy Utley, a beloved figurehead in the indie film world who formerly co-ran Searchlight Pictures.
Utley and her newly launched production company, Lake Ellyn Entertainment, has signed a first-look deal with Chernin Entertainment. The pact calls for Utley to produce film and TV content for Chernin’s prolific production company.
Chernin Entertainment president of film and television Jenno Topping announced the news. Terms were not disclosed.
Peter Chernin knew Utley when working at News Corp. and overseeing the 20th Century Fox film empire, which included Searchlight.
“Nancy is the ultimate executive—smart, savvy, experienced, and kind. She built Searchlight Pictures into...
Comcast saw its third-quarter profit soar due to its massive broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics across NBCUniversal as well as an uptick in broadband customers hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic, even as the company’s traditional cable business showed new signs of erosion. The Philadelphia owner of the...
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has reached a deal with Symonds-Evans Media to acquired the streaming platform HBCUGo.TV, which serves the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities.
Allen Media sees HBCUGo.TV as a complement to The Grio, the digital media site that it acquired in 2016. Allen Media just launched a Grio-branded free over-the-air channel as well. HBCUGo.TV comes with 5,000 hours of programming geared toward students and alumni of the nation’s more than 100 HBCUs. It also brings to Allen’s portfolio rights to selected football and basketball games from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
“The HBCU brand represents over 184 years...
Twitter said Tuesday it had posted a $537 million net loss in the third quarter after settling a lawsuit alleging investors were misled about slowing user growth. Despite revenue rising sharply with the help of robust ad sales, Twitter still posted an operating loss of $743 million, fuelled by the more than $800 million settlement.
DraftKings is dropping its $22.6 billion pursuit of Entain.
Following further analysis and discussions with the Entain board, DraftKings said in a statement that it was no longer considering a formal offer for the European operator. DraftKings had previously discussed a takeover offer worth more than $22 billion in cash and stock.
Entain owns a lot of Europe-centric sports betting and iGaming brands, such as Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin, and a deal would have immediately given DraftKings a global footprint. Entain also owns all of its own back-end tech, a rarity in the gaming world.
“Based on our vertically-integrated technology stack, best-in-class product...
The gambling industry’s deluge of sports-betting ads and free-money offers on television, radio and online, is beginning to concern regulators. Online gambling operators, such as DraftKings Inc. DKNG -5.74% and FanDuel Group, are spending hundreds of millions of dollars, and large shares of their revenues, on marketing, putting sports wagering in front of the American consumer. The push includes celebrity-filled TV commercials, advertising on billboards and podcasts, and sponsorships such as a DraftKings logo superimposed on the pitcher’s mound of a Major League Baseball broadcast.
It looks like Talking Smack may be moving to Friday nights on cable, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that several cable service’s guides, including Verzion FIOS, are listing Talking Smack for Friday at 10 PM ET. That would put the show up against AEW Rampage. The report notes that the following week FOX Sports 1 is listed as broadcast a college football game and not Talking Smack in that slot.
