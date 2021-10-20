CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

"Wildland: The Making of America's Fury" by Evan Osnos

wamc.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Osnos is a staff writer at The New Yorker, a CNN contributor, and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Osnos moved to Washington, D.C., in 2013 after a decade away from the United States, first reporting from the...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Make America admired again — as the arsenal of vaccine

As someone with a serious genetic respiratory disease, I felt an overwhelming joy to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this past spring. I could not have imagined that, several months later, I would be risking arrest by locking arms with others to block the entrance of the pharmaceutical giant's headquarters in New York City.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MSNBC

Is this America’s labor moment?

Americans are organizing in numbers and strength not seen in decades. The popularity of labor unions is on a fast rise nationwide. Mehdi delves into the new labor movement with President of the Association of Flight Attendants Sara Nelson.Oct. 20, 2021.
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Addressing what makes America great

When talking about America, there are many topics to address. Its rich history, culture, and spirit of innovation comes to mind for some, and death and destruction comes to mind for others. America's past has brought us to the threshold where we now stand. America continues to have opportunities to exude its greatness through innovation, but the fear of the unknown limits America's ability to become greater.
POLITICS
@JohnLocke

Highlighting America’s Tolerance

David Harsanyi writes at National Review Online about America’s remarkable record of tolerance. By any genuine measurement, America is the most tolerant place on earth. This is an easy fact to forget for those who experience it. And these days, it’s also an unfashionable thing to say. But the level of peaceful cooperation between people of truly diverse backgrounds, faiths, and creeds — or anything even approaching it — is wholly unprecedented in human history.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
wamc.org

Poll finds political and geographic divides among Americans, but unity in core values

A poll out Monday shows Americans remain divided over politics, the results of the 2020 election and the media yet share core values of equality, liberty and progress. The survey from the Siena College Research Institute polled more than 6,000 Americans across the country. WAMC's Jim Levulis spoke with Poll...
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

The chaos of Biden's America

A year ago, Oklahomans paid an average of $1.87/gallon for gas, now we pay nearly $3 per gallon, just one element of the widespread inflation hitting our families. As of the end of September, there have been more illegal border crossings on our Southwest border than any time in American history.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wamc.org

Confounding and Confusing Events 10/25/21

In an ominous sign, China and Russia are conducting joint navel drills in the waters off Eastern Russia and China, primarily in the Peter the Great Gulf. This joining of military forces is potentially symbolic of a closer alliance between the two main military powers other than the United States. Given the actions of China towards Taiwan and Japan, it is clear that China, and now Russia, are likely to be more aggressive in the Pacific which is problematic and may portend generally for greater joint activity which we will have to be on high alert for. This has both military and economic consequences.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Osnos
Boston Herald

Lucas: What if Biden and the far-left let cartels solve the border crisis?

The next thing you know President Biden will withdraw troops from the Mexican border. But not to worry. That is because no Texan will be stranded after he orders the border agents and the Texas National Guard to vacate the border to let the Mexican cartels take over. Buses and...
Popular Mechanics

This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Oldest Person in the World

According to the World Economic Forum, an extraordinary 573,000 people worldwide will be age 100 or older this year. About 97,000 of them live in the United States, the most of any country. The highest number of centenarians compared to the national population is in Japan, at 6 per 10,000 people. Uruguay, Hong Kong, and […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Drunkest Cities

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Fury#America#Wildland#The New Yorker#Cnn#The Brookings Institution#The Chicago Tribune
FOXBusiness

Carol Roth: Our government's plan to make America socialist is working

As Congress considers trillions of dollars in additional spending, both in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate, as well as the $3.5 trillion social agenda plan that is being negotiated, there are people arguing about hold-ups and holdouts, as if it should be easy to spend trillions of dollars of money that isn’t yours. However, the size of the spending (which is, of course, fraught with accounting and timing trickery and actually represents even more dollars that tax payers will be on the hook for, one way or another), obscures something even more concerning-- the continued expansion of government.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newspressnow.com

America's collective punishment

If a government employee knocks and asks to have a quick look inside your house, you would open the door, right?. It doesn’t matter if you “don’t have anything to hide,” which is often a justification for government busybodies. Your business is your business, and your right to privacy is guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment. Without probable cause and a warrant, you don’t have to let anyone have a look, whether it’s a nosy bureaucrat or a pushy neighbor.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The rape of America’s borders

At least 10 bystanders on a Philadelphia train sat and did nothing while a Congolese illegal immigrant named Fiston Ngoy raped a woman last Wednesday night. An off-duty employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority who witnessed the assault eventually called 911. Police arrived, but not until Ngoy's victim had been violently assaulted for six minutes.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Country
Egypt
Boston Herald

Lowry: America’s supply chain makes no sense

If there is one universally recognized principle in American political life, it’s that the president of the United States should want Christmas to come off without a hitch. Surely, this is one of the reasons Anthony Fauci rapidly backed off his comment in an interview the other day that it’s too early to say whether people should gather for the holiday. No sooner had Fauci relented than the national focus shifted to an ongoing crisis of the global supply chain that is clearly going to crimp the Christmas shopping season, forcing the Biden administration to scurry to try to alleviate a long-running, highly complex mess.
ECONOMY
abc27.com

Preserving America’s Heartland

The great outdoors says it all, our public lands and outdoors spaces are important to us all. Amy caught up with outdoor enthusiast and country music star Nick Hoffman about his new show and a grant program sponsored by Mountain Dew.
wamc.org

Democrats scramble to finalize spending package before Biden's trip abroad

There's a scramble underway in Washington right now. Democrats are trying to finalize a big package of social programs and climate protections before President Biden leaves the country tomorrow for a pair of international summits. But there's still disagreement about what should be in the bill and how to pay for it. For more on where things stand, we're joined now by NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. Hey, Domenico.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy