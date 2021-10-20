"Wildland: The Making of America's Fury" by Evan Osnos

As Congress considers trillions of dollars in additional spending, both in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate, as well as the $3.5 trillion social agenda plan that is being negotiated, there are people arguing about hold-ups and holdouts, as if it should be easy to spend trillions of dollars of money that isn’t yours. However, the size of the spending (which is, of course, fraught with accounting and timing trickery and actually represents even more dollars that tax payers will be on the hook for, one way or another), obscures something even more concerning-- the continued expansion of government.

