Blue Jays' Jacob Barnes: Designated for assignment

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team fell in straight sets on Thursday night (25-19, 29-27, 25-21) by the Bismarck High Demons. Jamestown couldn’t find a groove early on in the first set until late, but the Blue Jays were able to use some of the late momentum in set one into set two. In the second set, Jamestown led throughout until a late surge from Bismarck High at the service line, resulting in an overtime victory in the second set. The Demons were then able to take the third set, coming back from down early to sweep Jamestown.
