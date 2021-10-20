CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

When Pigs Fly? Elon Musk’s Bunny-Like Tweet Sends Animal-Themed Cryptos Soaring

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPzn5_0cX6Ip1200

Is it a dog? A bunny? Who knows? And the internet seems confused about who — or what — is going to the moon. But Elon Musk’s cryptic tweet with an animal stick figure and a rocket “to the moon” emoji has sent some animal-themed cryptos soaring again .

See: Comparing Dogecoin, Baby Doge and Shiba Inu: Is There One To Watch?
Find: Baby Doge Launches New Product Suite With Debit Card, App, Wallet and Exchange

Following the tweet, tokens featuring the word “bunny” have increased in value with CoinMarketCap showing Bunny Park, Pancake Bunny, Little Angry Bunny V2, Rewards Bunny, gaining in value, Benzinga reports. Similarly, CoinGecko shows that the price for BunnyRocket has seen gains of over 88.1% on the day, while the price of Rocket Bunny has increased by 252.1% on the day of the tweet, Benzinga adds.

Musk’s message remains unclear as several tweets can attest. Some tweeters are wondering if it’s a reference to the Shiba Inu coin mascot or to Dogecoin, or to Dogecoin wannabees. Some are just giving up guessing, saying “Send it all to the moon.”

The price of Shiba Inu coin was up 21% an hour after Musk posted the tweet, according to the International Business Times. And Shiba Inu-themed coins also saw gains within 24 hours of the post, including ShibX, up 47.86%; Doge Dash, up 90.55%; Baby Floki, up 251.93%; PrinceFloki, up 429.9%; and SpaceX Floki, up 92.34%; according to the IBT.

PrinceFloki was up 19387.87% in the past 24 hours this morning, according to CoinMarketCap.

A crop of new cryptos named after Musk’s dog Floki recently appeared, such as Flokinomics, a Dogecoin wannabee knockoff earlier this month.

See: Elon Musk Launches Dogecoin Knockoff Flokinomics — Should You Buy?
Find: Doge Eat Doge Kind of World: Dogecoin Fights for Its Name in Trademark Complaints

And apparently, pigs are also trying to fly to the moon: the number 3 trending crypto today on CoinMarketCap is LuckyPig, which was up 39.26%.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : When Pigs Fly? Elon Musk’s Bunny-Like Tweet Sends Animal-Themed Cryptos Soaring

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Austonia

Elon Musk to become a true Austinite with launch of Tesla beer

First, he dabbled in tequila. Now, he's on to beer. Tesla will soon launch its own beer, CEO Elon Musk announced earlier this month from Germany at the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg County Fair. Musk showed photos of the futuristic, not-at-all-traditional bottle with the T symbol and its name, "Gigabier," in blue lettering across the side of the bottle.
AUSTIN, TX
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk reveals his crypto portfolio, says he only holds Bitcoin and two other cryptocurrencies but no Shiba Inu Coin

It seems that Tesla CEO and prominent crypto investor Elon Musk only needs to mention the keyword "crypto" in one of his notorious posts on the social media platform Twitter in order to make headlines in most business-focused news outlets. While answering the question of another Twitter user, Musk has now revealed the composition of his crypto portfolio, which in fact has a quite surprising exclusion.
STOCKS
u.today

Elon Musk Has "Perfect Reply" to Dogecoin Co-Founder's Crypto Scam Warning

Elon Musk has once again called attention to the proliferation of cryptocurrency giveaway scams. The centibillionaire jokingly asked Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus if the latter would send him 1 DOGE coin after receiving 2 DOGE coins from Musk. Flattered by such attention, Markus said that such a question was “the...
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Inspired by Elon Musk’s Dog, $FLOKI, Launches Ad Campaign in London

Floki Inu ($FLOKI), a meme cryptocurrency whose name was inspired by Elon Musk’s dog, has launched a major advertising campaign on London’s public transport system with funds taxed on the cryptocurrency’s buyers. Throughout London’s public transport system, there are now adverts with the slogan “Missed Doge? Get Floki” in a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#When Pigs Fly#Pigs#App#Wallet And Exchange#Rewards Bunny#Bunnyrocket#Rocket Bunny#Ibt#Elon Musk Launches
techstartups.com

Elon Musk is on track to become the first trillionaire after his fortune soars $36 billion in just 24 hours; Musk’s net worth now surpassed $300 billion

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk went to bed on Sunday night, his net worth stood at $254 billion. By 4:00 PM EST Monday, when the market closed, Musk’s net worth was $290 billion. That’s right, a $36 billion gain in just a single day. That’s the largest single-day private wealth gain in human history. At $290 billion, it means that Musk’s personal net worth is now bigger than oil giant Exxon’s market cap.
MARKETS
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Shares 'Secret' About Tesla Cybertruck Mirrors

We recently shared that the Tesla Cybertruck was out testing, and it was clear the electric pickup truck was wearing traditional side mirrors. There has been talk of small revisions to the truck, and we've either heard about or seen a few recently. The same Cybertruck was reported to have four-wheel steering, but there's no way we can prove that with 100-percent certainty.
CARS
dailyhodl.com

Is Elon Musk a Shiba Inu Holder? Tesla CEO Says He Owns These Three Crypto Assets

Tesla CEO and tech mogul Elon Musk says he owns only three crypto assets. Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his Shiba Inu puppy, which sparked speculation about his support for the surging Ethereum-based memecoin. However, when a Twitter user quizzed Musk about his SHIB holdings on Sunday, Musk said he doesn’t own any of the Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
Business Insider

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may soon be the first person ever with a $300 billion net worth

Elon Musk's net worth may soon top $300 billion - which would make him the first person ever to hit the milestone. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, the Tesla CEO's total net worth stands around $287 billion currently - that's $91 billion more than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is worth $196 billion.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Elon Musk Reveals How Much He Owns Of Dogecoin Rival, Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu has been giving Dogecoin a run for its money recently and some might even say it has left the OG meme coin behind in the dust. For weeks now, SHIB has rallied, culminating in over 500% in gains for its holders. Its more recent rally has seen more money going into the meme coin as the price rallied 50% in one day. SHIB has gained immense popularity following this.
PETS
MySanAntonio

Elon Musk Sends Crypto Coin Plummeting: 'True Value is Building Products'

Elon Musk is often accused of manipulating markets via social media, mainly by giving his unfiltered takes on certain crypto coins on Twitter. The billionaire is a man of few words but can pack a punch with his responses, something that became apparent yesterday when he sent the Shiba Inu crypto coin plummeting all thanks to a one-word Tweet.
STOCKS
enplugged.com

Cryptocurrencies, drugs and robots: Elon Musk's 5 predictions that would change the world – Green Entrepreneur

The SpaceX co-founder spoke of the technologies that, according to him, have the greatest future. Elon Musk gives something to talk about again. During his participation in the Code Conference with journalist Kara Swisher, the annual technology conference event held in California, a co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX decided to give his predictions about the future and how his technology will save the world. He focused on topics such as cryptocurrencies, psychotropic drugs, Starlink, the energy problem, and robots.
BUSINESS
u.today

SHIB Not Hurt by Elon Musk's Negative Tweet, David Gokhshtein Explains Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy