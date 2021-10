The best postseason performance of Mookie Betts’ career helped ensure his Dodgers will have more postseason in 2021. The former Red Sox outfielder who was traded to the Dodgers prior to the 2020 season hasn’t been nearly as dynamic a hitter in the playoffs as he has in regular season over the course of his career. But in the winner-take-all NLDS Game 5 between Los Angeles and their rival San Francisco Giants, Betts was 4-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base to help them advance 2-1.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO