With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967. And today, I want to talk about Miranda Lambert’s very first appearance on the CMA stage back in 2005. […] The post CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Sets The Stage On Fire (Literally) With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO