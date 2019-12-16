Brighten your smile with a Crest Whitestrips discount

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Elizabeth Van Lierde, influencer behind The College Housewife and author of “Everyday Entertaining,” knows a thing or two about designing a stylish, welcoming outdoor space. She even helped her friends Sierra and Evan bring theirs to life this past summer. One of my favorite features of the fabulous balcony Van Lierde helped transform for her pals? The woven hanging lanterns, which add a touch of coastal glam to the space and look seriously luxe. Little did I know these were actually a budget-friendly and very easy DIY hack that’s incredibly easy to replicate! I spoke with Van Lierde to get the lowdown on how she made these stunning light fixtures, so you can make one, too. Best of all? They’re just as great indoors as they are outside, especially if you like the woven look.

