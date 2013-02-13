CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahm Emanuel Fast Facts

Read CNN's Fast Facts on Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and learn about the former White House chief of...

CNN

Progressives reeling after moderates inflict savage new blow to spending bill

(CNN) — Another liberal dream was sacrificed in the cause of saving Joe Biden's presidency. The Democrats ditched paid family leave Wednesday from their vast social safety net program in yet another cave to Senate moderates, dealing a shattering blow to House progressives -- not to mention millions of Americans who must choose between their jobs and caring for newborns or elderly relatives.
fox32chicago.com

Great uncle of Laquan McDonald writes letter of support for Rahm Emanuel

CHICAGO - The great uncle of Laquan McDonald spoke out Thursday after writing a letter of support for Rahm Emanuel's nomination to Ambassador of Japan. In his letter to a Senate committee, Rev. Martin Hunter argued that the former Mayor of Chicago had "inherited a deeply flawed system" on police investigations.
thelines.com

Will Rahm Emanuel Get His Ambassadorship This Year? Here Are The Odds

One of the more controversial figures floated for a position in the gift of the Biden Administration has been former Chief of Staff to Barack Obama and former mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel. Chief of Staff during the last period of unified Democratic control in Washington DC, Emanuel has his...
northwestgeorgianews.com

In Senate hearing to become envoy to Japan, Rahm Emanuel both defends and expresses regret over handling of Laquan McDonald shooting

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel both defended and expressed regret over his handling of the police shooting of Laquan McDonald under questioning from senators during a confirmation hearing Wednesday on his nomination as U.S. ambassador to Japan. On the seventh anniversary of McDonald's murder at the hands of...
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: Confirm Rahm Emanuel for Japan post, notwithstanding the disconnect

The "Saturday Night Live" sketch writes itself: Rahm Emanuel, the famously profane and blunt former mayor of knuckle-tough Chicago, charged with running U.S. diplomacy in the nation where politeness and decorum matters more than anywhere else in the world. The people of Japan bow to show respect; Emanuel screams on the phone or hangs up on those who displease him. Euphemism and nuance are ...
Kenosha News.com

Police shooting looms over Rahm Emanuel in confirmation battle

WASHINGTON — The fatal police shooting of a Black teen in Chicago seven years ago is looming large over the city's former mayor, Rahm Emanuel, as he looks to win confirmation as President Joe Biden's ambassador to Japan. Several liberal House lawmakers and activists complain that Emanuel's handling of the...
Roll Call Online

Rahm Emanuel's Japan confirmation hearing spotlights Democratic tensions

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's confirmation hearing Wedneday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his nomination to be the U.S. ambassador to Japan is drawing above-average attention, and not because of the importance Tokyo plays in Washington's global alliance system. Despite Emanuel's years as a skilled and ruthless practitioner...
KTEN.com

Rahm Emanuel's nomination to be Biden's ambassador to Japan faces opposition from some Democrats

Rahm Emanuel could face opposition from an unusual source at his Wednesday nomination hearing to be the next US ambassador to Japan: his own party. Some progressive Democrats are furious about his selection, citing his record as mayor of Chicago and specifically his handling of the 2014 police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Emanuel -- who was accused of suppressing video that contradicted police accounts of the killing, a claim that he denied -- will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee exactly seven years to the day that McDonald was shot 16 times, with most of the bullets striking him as he lay limp on the ground.
