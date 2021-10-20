A small Australian town's attempt to lure Chris Hemsworth has gone viral. Here's how the actor responded

Chris Hemsworth thought he is out of the MCU due to his absence in Captain America: Civil War. Back when Captain America: Civil War was released in 2016, there were people who jokingly called it "Avengers 2.5." After all, four of the original Avengers appeared in the film as well as the other heroes in the MCU. Because of this, Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, can't help but wonder if he is still part of the franchise.

