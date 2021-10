In 1978, archaeologists found bone remains from the Late Pleistocene in the city of Nacaome in Costa Rica. During the 1990s, excavations revealed the remains of a giant horse, a glyptodon (a large armadillo), a mastodon (an ancestor of the elephants), and a jawbone of what was initially thought to be a coyote skull. However, a team of Latin American scientists recently re-analyzed the jawbone and argued that the fossilized teeth appear to be more similar to a dog’s rather than a coyote’s.

