North Korea says ballistic missile was launched from submarine

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A North Korean ballistic missile launch this week was fired from one of its military submarines, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

The KCNA news agency said in its report that the weapon was launched from the 8.24 Yongung sub -- which is the same vessel used to test-fire Pyongyang's first sub-launched ballistic missile in 2016.

The missile was launched on Tuesday eastward from South Hamgyong Province's coastal city of Sinpo.

North Korea has tested missiles at increasing rates in recent weeks -- five since September.

Under international law, North Korea is barred from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting Wednesday to discuss the recent test, according to CNN.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who visited a nuclear weapons exhibition earlier this month, said last week the United States is to blame for rising tensions and instability on the Korean Peninsula.