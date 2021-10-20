CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State Record Catfish Thrown Back Before Verification

By Brett Stayton
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago

For the second time this year, a potential record-breaking catfish has been thrown back into the water before being verified as a new state record. In July, an Oklahoma man threw back a 106-pound flathead that would have surely been the Texas state record before he had the fish weighed on a certified scale.

Now a man from Michigan has done the same thing.

It’s the 3rd potential record-breaking catfish that wound up somewhere other than the record books. Last month, a possible record-breaking flathead catfish in Arizona was filleted and dropped into the deep fryer before it could be certified as well.

According to Outdoor Life , Jeff Pierce, the angler who caught the fish in Michigan, had no intentions of eating his mammoth fish, though, so he didn’t feel comfortable killing it to get it weighed and measured for the record books.

He unofficially measured the fish, which checked in at 52-inches. That’s six inches longer than the current Michigan flathead record. Pierce is confident the fish weighed considerably more than the 52-pound standing record as well.

“I lift 50-pound feed sacks all the time, and that flathead catfish was much heavier, I’d estimate it at 60 pounds.

I’ve now caught three flathead cats from that same stretch of river that was longer than the current state record. One flathead I caught last fall was 50 inches. Another last August was just over 48 inches. Both were released and were likely state records, too.”

He does most of his fishing on the lower few miles of the Saginaw River near Saginaw Bay in the Great Lake Huron. He consistently catches huge flatheads in the area, but none bigger than this most recent one.

He threw the fish back due to health concerns about eating a bottom-feeding fish that old from a waterbody like Saginaw Bay, but he said he routinely eats walleye out of the same stretch of the river, though.

“Who knows what’s on the bottom of the Saginaw River.

That old fish may have been around and eating heavy metals, PCBs, who knows what for many years. I wasn’t going to eat it, and I sure wasn’t going to kill the fish and have it officially weighed by the state DNR only to throw it away.

And I sure wouldn’t give to someone else to eat.”

He was targeting walleye when he caught the likely record-breaking big cat. It was a pretty epic fight because he was using lightweight tackle compared to what most catfish anglers utilize. The fish battled for over 30 minutes, and then it was too big for his net, so getting it into the boat was a struggle.

“It took me three times working it close trying to grab it before I got ahold of her with one hand, put my rod down, and grabbed her with both hands, hauling aboard my Lund boat and resting her on a towel to unhook her, shoot a few photos, and release her unharmed.

I have no question that 52-inch catfish was a Michigan state record. And it’s still living and growing back in the Saginaw River.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeff Pierce (@drfish_jeffpierce)

The post Michigan State Record Catfish Thrown Back Before Verification first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Riley Green Arrowed Another Huge Buck Down In Louisiana

Riley Green is back at it again. He stuck another absolute unit of a buck with his bow and arrow down in Louisiana. This time of year, if Green’s not picking guitar strings, he’s pulling back a bowstring and letting arrows fly at big bucks like this. For the second time in two weeks, he has notched another tag, filled the freezer, and put another trophy on the wall. He also helped keep the coyote population in check and took down one of them too.
LOUISIANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Drunk Wisconsin Man Sinks His Truck Driving Ice Fishing Shack Out Onto Unfrozen Lake

I’ve never seen or experienced ice fishing before, mainly because it rarely gets below freezing here in South Carolina. We’re talking about a state that shuts down schools when there’s ice on the road, and if it does get below freezing, you won’t be able to find bread or milk in sight at a grocery store. We get old school apocalyptic when the weather gets bad.
WISCONSIN STATE
Whiskey Riff

Judge Temporarily Halts Wisconsin’s Fall Wolf Hunt

Dating back to the beginning of the year, the ever-evolving saga of Wisconsin’s wolf hunting season has been one of the most polarizing news stories of the year. In February of this year, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was forced into damage control mode as the hunters incidentally blew bast the state’s harvest quota for the spring wolf hunting season. Despite the higher than intended number of wolves killed, the DNR reassured the public that the state had a robust and resilient wolf population. The agency was confident in its ability to manage the wolf population moving forward.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
State
Oklahoma State
Whiskey Riff

Ashley McBryde Adds 18 More Stops To Her ‘This Town Talks Tour’

I’ll tell ya what, I’d do anything to see Ashley McBryde live in concert. Don’t get me wrong, she knows how to put on a damn good show from the videos I’ve seen, but her voice and ability to deliver a song are lightyears ahead of the majority of singers who are signed to big time labels in Nashville.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Florida Man Discovers 22-Million-Year-Old Tooth From 50-foot Megalodon Shark

It’s not uncommon to find sharks’ teeth washing up on the beaches of Florida. After all, the ocean is full of sharks, and those sharks have a lot of teeth that are constantly falling out of their mouths. Most sharks have five rows of teeth, and individual sharks can have up to 3,000 in their mouth at once. It’s also been reported that a shark can lose up to 100 teeth per day. There was something extra special about the shark’s tooth […] The post Florida Man Discovers 22-Million-Year-Old Tooth From 50-foot Megalodon Shark first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

77K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy