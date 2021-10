Notre Dame's offense did what it needed to do to help the team to a 31-16 victory. *** I liked a lot of what I saw from the Irish game plan, especially early in the game. Notre Dame pushed the tempo in the first half, spent a lot more time in 11 personnel (three receivers) and often released all five eligible receivers out in routes. Notre Dame spread the field from a formational standpoint and mixed up calls, which kept USC off balance.

