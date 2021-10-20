CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron Allen's Entertainment Education Came From the Giants at NBC

Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
Entertainment mogul Byron Allen ’s résumé lists Fairfax High and USC as the Los Angeles educational institutions of his formative years. Not to diminish their importance, when you hear Allen describing his youthful days when his single mother “couldn’t afford daycare” and plopped young Byron down at NBC where she worked, it’s quickly obvious that Allen had the world’s greatest showbiz teachers in the halls of a network television production center. The list of mentors Allen encountered and learned from at an early age includes Bob Hope, Johnny Carson, Freddie Prinze, Flip Wilson, Redd Foxx, George Burns and Dean Martin.

“As a kid,” recalls Allen, “I was able to watch how television was made and I thought, ‘What a wonderful way to go through life, making people laugh and making television for the world.’ I had that epiphany when I was a very, very young kid. ‘This is what I want to do with the rest of my life.’”

On a typical day, Allen the tyke, “went to NBC with my mother and quite often I waited for her to get off work. And there in the wings, I watched Johnny Carson do ‘The Tonight Show.’ Then I would walk across the hall and watch Redd Foxx do ‘Sanford and Son.’ And I would watch Flip Wilson do his variety show and Freddie Prinze do ‘Chico and the Man’ and Bob Hope and George Burns and Dean Martin do their specials. There was a then-unknown sportscaster doing the local sports on KNBC, Bryant Gumbel, and a then-unknown weatherman, Pat Sajak.”

Allen credits Carson with playing a particularly important role in his career, one whose roots go all the way back to Allen’s “daycare” days at the Burbank studios. His recollections also make clear that Allen’s charisma and affability aren’t newly acquired traits, but most assuredly have been on full display from the beginning.

“I used to hang out by Johnny Carson’s parking space,” Allen says. “He would pull into his parking space every day at 2 o’clock like clockwork, and he would get out of his car with a brown paper bag sack. And he had a sandwich in it. Very Midwest. I would say, ‘Hello, Mr. Carson. Good to see you, Mr. Carson.’

“I would say, ‘And Mr. Carson I really appreciated your monologue. I liked this particular joke.’ And over the years, he got to know my name. And he knew me. And so, when I did my first stand-up comedy appearance on ‘The Tonight Show,’ it was effortless, because I felt so comfortable. When I walked down to the set, it was like I was walking into my own living room,” he continues.

Fifty years later, Allen still marvels at his unique good fortune, noting, “I don’t know of any other city that could present those opportunities and that vision and that introduction. So, L.A. has been amazing.”

Variety

Byron Allen's Fight Against Racial Discrimination Has Roots in Inspiration From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

There are still millions of Americans among us who remember where they were when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968 and countless millions more who have been inspired by the legacy of King's historic work on behalf of civil rights. But there are few who've put their careers and companies on the line to advance King's work more emphatically and dramatically than Byron Allen. In 2015, after settling a long-running lawsuit against AT&T for discrimination, Allen's Entertainment Studios filed a $10 billion lawsuit against Charter Communications, claiming the telecommunications giant was in violation of the 1966 Civil Rights...
SOCIETY
Variety

Byron Allen Media Adds to Streaming Portfolio With Acquisition of HBCUGo.TV

Byron Allen's Allen Media Group has reached a deal with Symonds-Evans Media to acquired the streaming platform HBCUGo.TV, which serves the nation's historically Black colleges and universities. Allen Media sees HBCUGo.TV as a complement to The Grio, the digital media site that it acquired in 2016. Allen Media just launched a Grio-branded free over-the-air channel as well. HBCUGo.TV comes with 5,000 hours of programming geared toward students and alumni of the nation's more than 100 HBCUs. It also brings to Allen's portfolio rights to selected football and basketball games from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. "The HBCU brand represents over 184 years...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Mort Sahl, Standup Comic With Biting Wit, Dies at 94

Mort Sahl, a trailblazing political satirist whose biting wit and uncompromising intellect broadened the world of conventional standup comedy, died Tuesday in Mill Valley, Calif. He was 94. The New York Times confirmed his death with his friend, Lucy Mercer. In 1953, when Sahl first appeared at the Hungry i, a San Francisco folk singer's hangout, he was an unknown with little stage experience. But his rapid-fire monologues about politics, social trends and fads quickly earned him the nickname "Rebel Without a Pause." "The three great geniuses of the period were Nichols and May, Jonathan Winters and Mort Sahl," Woody Allen told New...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Byron Allen Set to be Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Comedian, entertainment, and media mogul Byron Allen will soon join the giants of Hollywood when he is honored with a prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will honor Allen with the 2,706th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 11:30 A.M. PDT. The placement of Allen's star will be dedicated at 1749 Vine Street,.
CELEBRITIES
