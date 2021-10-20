CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Sale Items

By Ellen
 7 days ago
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

It seems as though the holiday shopping season is starting off early this year.

Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.


So here is the catch, each day’s promotion will start out on the website, Walmart.com, first and then continue in stores a few days later. Also, subscribers to Walmart’s premium membership, Walmart+, will be able to shop the sales that are being offered for four hours before the rest of the shoppers can get their hands on them.


The first day of deals will start online on November 3, 2021, at 7 pm ET . This day’s sale will focus on toys, electronics, and tires. Walmart+ subscribers will have access from 3 pm to 6 pm ET on November 3. The in-store sale will happen two days later on November 5, 2021.
The second day of sales will start online on November 10, 2021, a 7 pm ET . This day’s sale will focus on clothes, home goods, and more. Walmart+ subscribers will have access from 3 pm to 6 pm ET on November 10. The in-store event will happen two days later on November 12, 2021.

There were no details given for the third sale event.

Walmart did say that the sale will, “wrap up a month of savings with a third event that will bring its biggest, best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year.”

There are a few Black Friday savings that are already underway on items such as the Ninja 4QT Fryer, LEGO 442-piece Classic Bricks on a Roll, and the Bounce Pro 14’ Trampoline.

Waterloo Waterloo
5d ago

Black Friday sound racial. Sound like only Black are allow to go shopping that day. You change the name to Black-White Friday sale.

