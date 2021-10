● Cole Custer and the No. 41 Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) welcome back Dixie Vodka for the fourth and final time this season as primary partner when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for the penultimate event of 2021, Sunday’s Xfinity 500. And for the third time this season, Custer and the No. 41 Ford team are introducing a delicious, new product offering – Dixie Vodka Peach Cocktail – as well as details of the exciting Dixie Vodka Bar Car Sweepstakes. Dixie Vodka Peach Cocktail features a tasty blend of luscious peach with a touch of carbonation and award-winning Dixie Vodka. Click here to order yours today!

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO