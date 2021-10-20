CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s Most Sleep Deprived States

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrPWd_0cX6HwEK00 Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night -- and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep.

Americans who do not get enough sleep are at increased risk of making mistakes in their day-to-day lives -- and mistakes at work or while driving can have serious consequences. Insufficient sleep is also linked to chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression.

Nationwide, 35.2% of adults are not getting enough sleep. But depending on the state, that share varies considerably across the country.

Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s most sleep deprived states. States are ranked by the share of adults not getting enough sleep -- which ranges from 29.1% up to 43.2%.

Research has shown that sleep duration is linked to both regulation of blood sugar as well as metabolic changes -- and that adults who regularly sleep less than seven hours a night are at increased risk of diabetes and obesity. In most states with the highest levels of sleep deprivation, rates of both diabetes and obesity are higher than the national shares of 10.5% and 29.7%, respectively. Here is a look at what happens to your body when you don’t get enough sleep .

To improve sleep habits, the CDC recommends developing a routine of going to bed at the same time each night and waking up at the same time every day. The CDC also advises regular exercise and avoiding caffeine, large meals, and alcohol before bed time. Removing electronic devices, such as TVs and computers, from the bedroom can also help improve sleep habits. Here is a list of 19 secrets to sleep better at night .

Click here to see America's most sleep deprived states
Click here to see our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOw6K_0cX6HwEK00

50. Minnesota
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 29.1%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.9% (3rd lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.5 (4th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.0% (18th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.5% (4th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iZie_0cX6HwEK00

49. Colorado
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 30.0%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.8% (9th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.7 (8th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 22.4% (the lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 6.6% (the lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42dETj_0cX6HwEK00

48. South Dakota
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 30.1%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.4% (5th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.3 (the lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.4% (19th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.1% (23rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLu78_0cX6HwEK00

47. Vermont
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 30.1%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.8% (the lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (22nd highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.0% (9th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.8% (7th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkKXz_0cX6HwEK00

46. Montana
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 30.9%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.1% (11th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.9 (16th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.1% (11th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.9% (8th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irUqQ_0cX6HwEK00

45. Utah
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 31.2%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (13th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.9 (17th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.0% (8th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 7.5% (2nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHf1u_0cX6HwEK00

44. Washington
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 31.8%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.0% (14th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (20th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 28.6% (17th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.3% (11th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iugHU_0cX6HwEK00

43. Nebraska
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 32.3%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.8% (10th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.6 (6th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.4% (13th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.0% (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMbcQ_0cX6HwEK00

42. Wisconsin
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 32.7%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (12th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (23rd lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 31.7% (23rd highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.5% (14th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SOXN_0cX6HwEK00

41. North Dakota
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 32.8%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.6% (8th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (14th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.9% (11th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.4% (13th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geihi_0cX6HwEK00

40. Oregon
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 32.8%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.2% (18th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.8 (10th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.3% (21st lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.7% (18th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emngl_0cX6HwEK00

39. New Mexico
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.1%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.3% (9th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.5 (18th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.3% (13th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.5% (15th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hern7_0cX6HwEK00

38. Iowa
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.1%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.5% (6th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.5 (3rd lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 34.3% (8th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.9% (21st lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCkiT_0cX6HwEK00

37. Alaska
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.3%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.6% (20th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.7 (9th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 31.9% (22nd highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.3% (3rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WNIy_0cX6HwEK00

36. Idaho
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.4%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.1% (15th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (19th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.0% (19th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.3% (12th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkuMa_0cX6HwEK00

35. Illinois
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.5%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.9% (21st lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (15th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.7% (22nd lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.9% (19th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZeUhl_0cX6HwEK00

34. Wyoming
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.8%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.3% (17th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (18th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.2% (20th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.0% (9th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seHjN_0cX6HwEK00

33. Connecticut
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.8%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.0% (4th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (13th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 26.3% (5th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.2% (10th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enXEX_0cX6HwEK00

32. Kansas
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 34.0%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% (24th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.1 (25th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.0% (15th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.5% (23rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLmwt_0cX6HwEK00

31. Massachusetts
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 34.3%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.5% (7th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.3 (19th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 25.0% (4th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.7% (5th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYJIr_0cX6HwEK00

30. Texas
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 34.4%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.7% (13th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (11th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 31.4% (25th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.2% (25th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0piN_0cX6HwEK00

29. California
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 34.5%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.6% (22nd highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.7 (10th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 24.3% (2nd lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 8.8% (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTgzk_0cX6HwEK00

28. Maine
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 34.5%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.1% (24th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.0 (6th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 29.8% (23rd lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.4% (24th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1T01_0cX6HwEK00

27. Arizona
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 34.9%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.6% (14th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (21st lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.9% (14th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.6% (16th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xfGS_0cX6HwEK00

26. Missouri
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 35.2%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.5% (11th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.5 (17th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.5% (16th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.4% (15th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKD1A_0cX6HwEK00

25. New Hampshire
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 35.3%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.8% (2nd lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.6 (16th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 28.6% (16th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.6% (17th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfplW_0cX6HwEK00

24. North Carolina
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.1%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.0% (19th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.1 (25th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.3% (20th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.5% (14th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191nLr_0cX6HwEK00

23. Delaware
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.5%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% (23rd lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (21st highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.4% (18th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.8% (13th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8NCY_0cX6HwEK00

22. Rhode Island
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.7%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.5% (25th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (24th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 28.5% (15th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.1% (24th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRAXJ_0cX6HwEK00

21. Arkansas
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.2%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.3% (2nd highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.3 (2nd highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 35.0% (5th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.5% (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27A8Kb_0cX6HwEK00

20. Nevada
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.3%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.1% (12th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (22nd lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.1% (10th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.5% (22nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbWVg_0cX6HwEK00

19. Florida
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.3%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.5% (10th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (23rd highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.2% (12th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.8% (20th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCPtP_0cX6HwEK00

18. Oklahoma
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.5%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.9% (8th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.8 (8th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 34.5% (7th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.3% (9th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMVIb_0cX6HwEK00

17. New Jersey
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.5%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.5% (19th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (12th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 27.0% (7th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 9.9% (20th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6PCy_0cX6HwEK00

16. Maryland
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.7%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.2% (16th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.7 (7th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 31.6% (24th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.1% (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CO72S_0cX6HwEK00

15. Mississippi
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.8%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 22.1% (3rd highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.8 (9th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 39.1% (the highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 14.6% (2nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYeH1_0cX6HwEK00

14. Indiana
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.0%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.2% (17th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.7 (15th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.9% (10th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.1% (11th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QM6Pr_0cX6HwEK00

13. Louisiana
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.0%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% (5th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.0 (5th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 36.3% (3rd highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.0% (6th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHSlr_0cX6HwEK00

12. Georgia
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.3%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.4% (15th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (20th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.3% (21st highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.0% (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCrhi_0cX6HwEK00

11. Virginia
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.6%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.6% (25th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (24th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 30.5% (24th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.7% (21st highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UN1x8_0cX6HwEK00

10. Pennsylvania
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.6%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.6% (23rd highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.7 (14th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 30.8% (25th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.0% (19th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPcXF_0cX6HwEK00

9. South Carolina
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.8%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% (20th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.7 (12th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 34.0% (9th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 13.3% (5th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cuoB_0cX6HwEK00

8. New York
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.9%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% (22nd lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.6 (5th lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 26.4% (6th lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 10.1% (25th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IczEg_0cX6HwEK00

7. Alabama
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.6%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% (6th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.9 (7th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 36.1% (4th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 14.5% (3rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2IwA_0cX6HwEK00

6. Michigan
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.4%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.3% (16th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.7 (13th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 32.4% (17th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.0% (18th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLh64_0cX6HwEK00

5. Ohio
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.6%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% (21st highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.8 (11th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.5% (12th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.2% (10th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hLpM_0cX6HwEK00

4. Tennessee
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.8%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.2% (7th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.2 (3rd highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 33.3% (14th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.5% (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrjvI_0cX6HwEK00

3. Kentucky
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 42.1%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.8% (4th highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.0 (4th highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 34.6% (6th highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 12.7% (7th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pcgx_0cX6HwEK00

2. West Virginia
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 42.5%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.6% (the highest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.8 (the highest)
> Adult obesity rate: 37.8% (2nd highest)
> Adults with diabetes: 15.1% (the highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g4XZ_0cX6HwEK00

1. Hawaii
> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 43.2%
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.4% (18th lowest)
> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.4 (2nd lowest)
> Adult obesity rate: 24.6% (3rd lowest)
> Adults with diabetes: 11.1% (17th highest)

Methodology

To determine America’s most sleep deprived states, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the share of adults reporting fewer than seven hours of sleep on average from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report. While the CHR report is from 2021, insufficient sleep figures published in the report are from 2018.

States were ranked based on the share of adults reporting insufficient sleep. Additional information on the share of adults reporting poor or fair health, the average number of mentally unhealthy days reported in the past 30 days, adults 20 years and older who report a body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher (adult obesity rate), and the share of adults 20 years and older with diagnosed diabetes are also from the 2021 CHR.

