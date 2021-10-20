Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night -- and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep.

Americans who do not get enough sleep are at increased risk of making mistakes in their day-to-day lives -- and mistakes at work or while driving can have serious consequences. Insufficient sleep is also linked to chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression.

Nationwide, 35.2% of adults are not getting enough sleep. But depending on the state, that share varies considerably across the country.

Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s most sleep deprived states. States are ranked by the share of adults not getting enough sleep -- which ranges from 29.1% up to 43.2%.

Research has shown that sleep duration is linked to both regulation of blood sugar as well as metabolic changes -- and that adults who regularly sleep less than seven hours a night are at increased risk of diabetes and obesity. In most states with the highest levels of sleep deprivation, rates of both diabetes and obesity are higher than the national shares of 10.5% and 29.7%, respectively. Here is a look at what happens to your body when you don’t get enough sleep .

To improve sleep habits, the CDC recommends developing a routine of going to bed at the same time each night and waking up at the same time every day. The CDC also advises regular exercise and avoiding caffeine, large meals, and alcohol before bed time. Removing electronic devices, such as TVs and computers, from the bedroom can also help improve sleep habits. Here is a list of 19 secrets to sleep better at night .

50. Minnesota

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 29.1%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.9% (3rd lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.5 (4th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 29.0% (18th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 8.5% (4th lowest)

49. Colorado

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 30.0%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.8% (9th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.7 (8th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 22.4% (the lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 6.6% (the lowest)

48. South Dakota

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 30.1%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.4% (5th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.3 (the lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 32.4% (19th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 10.1% (23rd lowest)

47. Vermont

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 30.1%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.8% (the lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (22nd highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 27.0% (9th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 8.8% (7th lowest)

46. Montana

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 30.9%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.1% (11th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.9 (16th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 27.1% (11th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 8.9% (8th lowest)

45. Utah

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 31.2%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (13th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.9 (17th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 27.0% (8th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 7.5% (2nd lowest)

44. Washington

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 31.8%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.0% (14th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (20th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 28.6% (17th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.3% (11th lowest)

43. Nebraska

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 32.3%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.8% (10th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.6 (6th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 33.4% (13th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 10.0% (22nd lowest)

42. Wisconsin

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 32.7%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (12th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (23rd lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 31.7% (23rd highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.5% (14th lowest)

41. North Dakota

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 32.8%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.6% (8th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (14th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 33.9% (11th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.4% (13th lowest)

40. Oregon

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 32.8%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.2% (18th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.8 (10th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 29.3% (21st lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.7% (18th lowest)

39. New Mexico

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.1%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.3% (9th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.5 (18th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 27.3% (13th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.5% (15th lowest)

38. Iowa

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.1%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.5% (6th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.5 (3rd lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 34.3% (8th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.9% (21st lowest)

37. Alaska

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.3%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.6% (20th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.7 (9th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 31.9% (22nd highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 8.3% (3rd lowest)

36. Idaho

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.4%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.1% (15th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (19th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 29.0% (19th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.3% (12th lowest)

35. Illinois

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.5%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.9% (21st lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (15th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 29.7% (22nd lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.9% (19th lowest)

34. Wyoming

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.8%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.3% (17th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (18th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 29.2% (20th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.0% (9th lowest)

33. Connecticut

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 33.8%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.0% (4th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (13th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 26.3% (5th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.2% (10th lowest)

32. Kansas

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 34.0%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% (24th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.1 (25th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 33.0% (15th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 10.5% (23rd highest)

31. Massachusetts

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 34.3%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.5% (7th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.3 (19th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 25.0% (4th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 8.7% (5th lowest)

30. Texas

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 34.4%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.7% (13th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (11th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 31.4% (25th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 10.2% (25th highest)

29. California

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 34.5%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.6% (22nd highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.7 (10th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 24.3% (2nd lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 8.8% (6th lowest)

28. Maine

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 34.5%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.1% (24th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.0 (6th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 29.8% (23rd lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 10.4% (24th highest)

27. Arizona

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 34.9%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.6% (14th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (21st lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 27.9% (14th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.6% (16th lowest)

26. Missouri

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 35.2%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.5% (11th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.5 (17th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 32.5% (16th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 11.4% (15th highest)

25. New Hampshire

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 35.3%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.8% (2nd lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.6 (16th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 28.6% (16th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.6% (17th lowest)

24. North Carolina

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.1%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.0% (19th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.1 (25th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 32.3% (20th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 11.5% (14th highest)

23. Delaware

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.5%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% (23rd lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (21st highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 32.4% (18th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 11.8% (13th highest)

22. Rhode Island

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 36.7%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.5% (25th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (24th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 28.5% (15th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 10.1% (24th lowest)

21. Arkansas

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.2%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.3% (2nd highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.3 (2nd highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 35.0% (5th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 13.5% (4th highest)

20. Nevada

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.3%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.1% (12th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (22nd lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 27.1% (10th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 10.5% (22nd highest)

19. Florida

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.3%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.5% (10th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (23rd highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 27.2% (12th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 10.8% (20th highest)

18. Oklahoma

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.5%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.9% (8th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.8 (8th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 34.5% (7th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 12.3% (9th highest)

17. New Jersey

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.5%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.5% (19th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.8 (12th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 27.0% (7th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 9.9% (20th lowest)

16. Maryland

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.7%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.2% (16th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.7 (7th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 31.6% (24th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 11.1% (16th highest)

15. Mississippi

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 37.8%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 22.1% (3rd highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.8 (9th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 39.1% (the highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 14.6% (2nd highest)

14. Indiana

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.0%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.2% (17th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.7 (15th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 33.9% (10th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 12.1% (11th highest)

13. Louisiana

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.0%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% (5th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.0 (5th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 36.3% (3rd highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 13.0% (6th highest)

12. Georgia

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.3%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.4% (15th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.2 (20th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 32.3% (21st highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 12.0% (12th highest)

11. Virginia

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.6%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.6% (25th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.0 (24th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 30.5% (24th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 10.7% (21st highest)

10. Pennsylvania

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.6%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.6% (23rd highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.7 (14th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 30.8% (25th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 11.0% (19th highest)

9. South Carolina

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.8%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% (20th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.7 (12th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 34.0% (9th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 13.3% (5th highest)

8. New York

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 38.9%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% (22nd lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.6 (5th lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 26.4% (6th lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 10.1% (25th lowest)

7. Alabama

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 39.6%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% (6th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.9 (7th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 36.1% (4th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 14.5% (3rd highest)

6. Michigan

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.4%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.3% (16th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.7 (13th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 32.4% (17th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 11.0% (18th highest)

5. Ohio

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.6%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% (21st highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 4.8 (11th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 33.5% (12th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 12.2% (10th highest)

4. Tennessee

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 40.8%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.2% (7th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.2 (3rd highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 33.3% (14th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 12.5% (8th highest)

3. Kentucky

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 42.1%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.8% (4th highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.0 (4th highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 34.6% (6th highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 12.7% (7th highest)

2. West Virginia

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 42.5%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.6% (the highest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 5.8 (the highest)

> Adult obesity rate: 37.8% (2nd highest)

> Adults with diabetes: 15.1% (the highest)

1. Hawaii

> Adults reporting insufficient sleep (<7 hours): 43.2%

> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.4% (18th lowest)

> Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days reported in past month: 3.4 (2nd lowest)

> Adult obesity rate: 24.6% (3rd lowest)

> Adults with diabetes: 11.1% (17th highest)

Methodology

To determine America’s most sleep deprived states, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the share of adults reporting fewer than seven hours of sleep on average from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report. While the CHR report is from 2021, insufficient sleep figures published in the report are from 2018.

States were ranked based on the share of adults reporting insufficient sleep. Additional information on the share of adults reporting poor or fair health, the average number of mentally unhealthy days reported in the past 30 days, adults 20 years and older who report a body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher (adult obesity rate), and the share of adults 20 years and older with diagnosed diabetes are also from the 2021 CHR.