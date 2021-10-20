CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden administration unveils plan to roll out vaccines for kids 5-11

By Ryan Chatelain
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House already has plans in place to roll out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The White House already has plans in place to roll out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, pending...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Receives COVID Vaccine Booster At Oakland Event Promoting State’s Vaccination Push

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Governor Gavin Newsom received a COVID booster shot from the state’s top health official at a press event to highlight the state’s ongoing vaccination push. Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly gave Newsom the booster shot at the Asian Health Center in Oakland’s Chinatown Wednesday morning. Both came to the center to urge people to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot to extend their vaccine protection. The governor noted that while he originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he was getting a Moderna booster to demonstrate the safety of mixing and matching vaccines...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Vivek Murthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Fda Approval#Community Health#The White House
CNN

Biden administration boosting at-home Covid testing efforts

(CNN) — The Biden administration is taking steps to boost access to over-the-counter Covid-19 testing, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. That includes a $70 million investment from the National Institutes of Health via the Covid relief package passed earlier this year to bring more tests onto the market by identifying and encouraging new manufacturers.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Channel 25

Pfizer vaccine may soon be rolled out for kids ages 5-11, Aggieland reacts

BRAZOS VALLEY — The White House expects COVID-19 vaccinations in elementary school-aged children to be authorized as soon as next month. The Pfizer vaccine may soon be available for children ages 5-11. According to the Associated Press, over the next two weeks, federal regulators are meeting to discuss the safety...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

US lays out COVID-19 vaccination plan for kids 5-11: 9 things to know

The White House on Oct. 20 detailed its plan for vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19, so that the vaccines can be quickly distributed and made equitably available upon FDA authorization and a CDC recommendation. Nine things to know:. The FDA's vaccine advisory panel, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products...
U.S. POLITICS
fox10phoenix.com

US details plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

WASHINGTON - Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy