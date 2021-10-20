CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Suisse faces penalties over Mozambique loan deals

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (AP) — Credit Suisse has announced settlements totaling nearly $700 million with British and U.S. authorities over lending to Mozambique state-owned companies that Swiss regulators say violated anti-money laundering rules. The Swiss financial markets authority also required the Zurich-based bank, Switzerland's second-largest, to improve its risk controls. Credit...

