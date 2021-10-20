Credit Suisse faces penalties over Mozambique loan deals

BROOKLYN, NY – Credit Suisse Group AG, a global financial institution headquartered in Switzerland, and Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (CSSEL), its subsidiary in the United Kingdom (collectively, Credit Suisse), each admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud by defrauding U.S. and international investors in an $850 million loan to finance a tuna fishing project in Mozambique. Credit Suisse has been assessed with more than $547 million in penalties, fines and disgorgement as part of coordinated resolutions with criminal and civil authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom. After taking account of crediting by the department of the other resolutions, Credit Suisse will pay approximately $475 million, as well as restitution to victims in an amount to be determined by the Court. As part of these coordinated resolutions with the department, the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), as well as an enforcement action by Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), Credit Suisse will be subject to enhanced compliance and self-reporting, including that FINMA will impose an independent third party to monitor the bank’s transactions, risk management and internal control systems, as well as its existing credit transactions with financially weak and corruption-prone states and companies, to prevent and detect similar conduct in the future.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO