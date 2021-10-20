CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eurovision Song Contest: U.K. Will Fund 2022 Edition Despite Scoring Zero Points in Last Competition

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jZcz_0cX6Gv6800

The U.K. will again participate in and fund the Eurovision Song Contest next year despite not scoring a single point in the 2021 competition.

The country finished with “nil points” in 2021, and just 11 points in 2019, when it came in last. Eurovision 2020 did not take place due to the pandemic.

The U.K. is one of the ‘big five’ group of countries that make the largest contributions to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) along with France, Germany, Spain and Italy. Due to the BBC ’s membership in the EBU, which runs the contest, the U.K. is automatically granted entry into the finals.

The EBU on Wednesday revealed that 41 public broadcasters from across Europe (and beyond) are taking part, including all 39 who took part last year, which includes the BBC, and the addition of two new broadcasters: RTCG from Montenegro and Armenia’s national broadcaster ARMTV.

The BBC doesn’t disclose how much it pays for the contest but following a 2012 Freedom of Information request, the corporation revealed in 2010 that it had paid £283,190 ($390,000) for membership to the EBU. It’s likely this figure has only risen in the decade since. However, it’s believed the investment is ultimately seen as worthwhile for the corporation, which receives eight hours of programming during Eurovision week, including the two live semi-finals and live final.

The U.K. hasn’t won since 1997, when Katrina and the Waves performed “Love Shine a Light.” In recent years, however, the U.K. has rarely scraped out of the worst five performing countries. The race is now on to find a British musical act willing to risk their reputations by performing in the competition.

The 2021 winners, metal group Måneskin, hail from Italy. As such, next year’s contest will be held in Turin, Italy , organized by the EBU together with Italian broadcaster RAI.

Despite the country’s consistently abysmal performance, British audiences still go crazy for Eurovision, with 2021’s broadcast of the final being the most popular since 2014 with an average audience of 7.8 million. It is also popular in the coveted 16-34 demographic, with 1.5 million tuning in this year.

“We are so excited that we once again have over 40 broadcasters competing to win the iconic Eurovision trophy in Turin next May,” said Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, in a statement.

”The team from Rai are working hard on preparations to welcome all the delegations to a new host city and ensuring the Eurovision Song Contest will provide the excitement and state-of-the-art spectacle expected by nearly 200 million viewers.”

Simona Martorelli and Claudio Fasulo from RAI added: “After 31 years, Italy is proud to host the Eurovision Song Contest again! As executive producers, we are incredibly excited to set up this amazing event and welcome delegations from 41 nations to Turin next year.

“Above all, we strongly believe the Eurovision Song Contest will allow us to showcase and share the beauty of Italy with a global audience via the elements that unite us all: music and harmony.”

The following EBU member broadcasters will participate in next year’s contest:

Albania (RTSH)
Armenia (AMPTV)
Australia (SBS)*
Austria (ORF)
Azerbaijan (Ictimai TV)
Belgium (RTBF)
Bulgaria (BNT)
Croatia (HRT)
Cyprus (CyBC)
Czech Republic (CT)
Denmark (DR)
Estonia (ERR)
Finland (YLE)
France (FT)
Germany (ARD/NDR)
Georgia (GPB)
Greece (ERT)
Iceland (RUV)
Ireland (RTE)
Israel (KAN)
Italy (RAI)
Latvia (LTV)
Lithuania (LRT)
Malta (PBS)
Moldova (TRM)
Montenegro (RTCG)
Netherlands (AVROTROS)
North Macedonia (MKRTV)
Norway (NRK)
Poland (TVP)
Portugal (RTP)
Romania (TVR)
Russia (RTR)
San Marino (RTV)
Serbia (RTS)
Slovenia (RTVSLO)
Spain (TVE)
Sweden (SVT)
Switzerland (SRG SSR)
Ukraine (UA:PBC)
United Kingdom (BBC)
*EBU Associate

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Tubthumping’ Band Chumbawumba Documentary Boarded by Canoe Film – Global Bulletin

SALES Caroline Stern’s Canoe Film has boarded international sales for feature documentary “I Get Knocked Down,” where Dunstan Bruce features alongside his former Chumbawamba band members to reveal the little known history of the anarchist punk band which suddenly found itself at the top of the charts globally in 1997. Chumbawumba’s “Tubthumping” reached number 1 in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand and the U.S. as well going top ten in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden and the U.K.. The album went quadruple platinum in both the U.S. and Canada. The documentary is produced by award winning...
UEFA
Variety

Miss Universe Competition Heads to Israel for 70th Anniversary Edition; Pop Star Noa Kirel to Perform

The Miss Universe Competition will hold its 70th edition in Israel on Dec. 12, the Miss Universe Organization, the Israeli Ministry of Tourism and the city of Eilat announced today (Oct. 26). In a competition first, United Arab Emirates will participate in the pageant, and Morocco returns for the first time in 40 years. Israel has been leading in vaccinations for COVID-19, allowing for the staging of a massive international event at the city sandwiched by borders with Egypt and Jordan. The organization is importing a “state-of-the-art, bespoke arena” from Portugal, with 5,000 seats and dimensions of 16.5 meters in height, per an...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Oscars Race: Singapore Selects ‘Precious is the Night’ as Awards Contender

Singapore has selected Chinese-language thriller “Precious is the Night” as its contender in the best international feature film category at the Academy Awards. The movie was directed by Taiwan-born Wayne Peng, one of the world’s leading commercials directors, as his first full length feature. Told from the perspective of a novelist who stumbles across the fragment of a story, the 1960s-styled set-up involves a handsome doctor who is having an affair with the starlet that he attends to. Both end up dead, and perhaps only the writer can supply the identity of the murderer. The cast is headed by Chuando Tan who plays...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision Song Contest#Estonia#Ebu#British#Italian
94.3 Jack FM

Elton John and Dua Lipa lend support to the UK’s efforts to win the Eurovision song contest

Elton John and his “Cold Heart” duet partner, Dua Lipa, are throwing their weight behind the U.K.’s efforts to win the Eurovision Song Contest. The two artists, in conjunction with Tap Management, were selected to announce the search for who will represent Britain in the annual competition, which in the past two years has made global stars of “Arcade” singer Duncan Laurence and “Beggin'” rockers Måneskin.
MUSIC
blooloop.com

Húsavík Eurovision Song Contest Exhibition opens to the public

On Friday 15 October, judges from RÚV, the Icelandic broadcaster, travelled to Húsavík, on the north coast of Iceland. They had chosen the small fishing town, made famous by the Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, as the location to select the songs for Söngvakeppnin, the popular national song competition. The winner of this will then go on to represent Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin 2022.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
The Independent

EU ministers debate how to tackle rising energy costs

European Union ministers met Tuesday for emergency talks focusing on energy amid deep divergences between the 27 member countries on how to tackle a crunch that has seen consumers' bills skyrocket this year.The wave of price hikes is not set to abate before next spring, and ministers discussed a set of short-term measures that have been put forward by the European Commission to help consumers and businesses weather the shock. The main reason behind the sharp spike is increased global demand for energy, and gas in particular. According to EU officials, gas prices in Europe have increased by more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

France threatens UK with sanctions in fishing row

A smouldering row between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing rights has flared up, with France threatening trade disruptions from next week if its boats are not granted more access to British waters. "The measures being threatened do not appear to be compatible with the (post-Brexit) Trade and Cooperation Agreement and wider international law," the statement continued.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Budget to contain bid funding for ‘world-class sporting events’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce at Wednesday’s Budget £30million of funding to prepare the UK bids to host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and the 2026 Tour de France Grand Depart.The former was last staged in England in 2010, when New Zealand beat England in the final at Twickenham Stoop, while the latter was last held in this country in 2014.In addition, Sunak is set to promise a further £11million for the UK and Ireland’s bid for the 2030 men’s football World Cup, the Treasury has announced.📝 Government backs our bid 🏟️The Government has given its support for our...
RUGBY
AFP

Luxembourg PM admits faults in thesis plagiarism row

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Wednesday admitted he should have acted "differently" after accusations he plagiarised swathes of his university thesis.  The most recent scalp was German family minister Franziska Giffey, who stepped down in May over claims she plagiarised her doctoral thesis. 
EDUCATION
Variety

Could the ‘Rust’ Tragedy Ever Happen in Europe? Top Weapons Masters Respond

The tragic death of Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was accidentally shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the U.S. set of western “Rust” couldn’t have happened in Europe due to more restrictive regulations around gun safety on movie sets than in parts of the U.S., say several top European weapons masters. Speaking from the Romanian set of the Sky spaghetti Western TV series “Django,” Ricci — a veteran weapons master who also worked on hit Neapolitan mob show “Gomorrah” (pictured) — underlined that when it comes to using guns on set, the fundamental difference between safety rules in the U.S....
LABOR ISSUES
Variety

‘The Take’: Kristen Stewart on Importance of LGBTQ+ Representation in ‘Eternals’; Ruby Rose Alleges Misconduct on ‘Batwoman’ Set

Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” the highly-anticipated next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had its premiere this week, with the film receiving praise on social media. One of the highlights was its inclusion of married LGBTQ+ characters — Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos and Haaz Sleiman as his architect husband. In this episode of “The Take,” Kristen Stewart, who is bisexual, discusses the importance of Marvel representing the LGBTQ+ community and shares a message for any naysayers who speak out against their incorporation.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mediawan, Leonine Studios Team on French Adaptation of ‘YouTopia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

French media conglomerate Mediawan is to adapt Leonine Studios’ digital event show “YouTopia” for the French market. The deal is an early example of a pan-European collaboration between the two companies, who recently set up a European studio that united 61 production companies from France, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, Spain and the U.K. “YouTopia” is an innovative format, developed by i&u TV – a Leonine Studios company. It was awarded the NRW Media Prize for Development Policy Commitment on Wednesday. The award honors audiovisual online content on the topics of development cooperation and global goals that succeeds in reaching new target groups...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Wes Anderson Films Ranked — From Worst to Best

Wes Anderson’s latest film “The French Dispatch” was invited to screen at the Cannes Film Festival and the San Sebastian Film Festival. But where does it fall within the Anderson filmography? Ten films into his career, Anderson has crafted one of the most stylistically distinct oeuvres of all contemporary American auteurs: from his color palette to his framing style to his cockeyed sense of humor, you can spot an Anderson film at a hundred paces. But a unified body of work isn’t quite the same as a consistent one: for this critic, he’s had his ups and downs. Here’s how his films stack up so far — and how his signature tweeness has revealed itself over the years.
MOVIES
Variety

The Trouble With Netflix’s New Viewership Metric

Netflix’s recent announcement that it will soon begin reporting the number of hours that its titles have been viewed within 28 days of release, rather than the number of accounts reached for two minutes within that time frame, felt like a ruse. The planned switch was framed as an initiative...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy