Energy Industry

Crude oil prices turn green on surprise US inventory draw

By Chris van Moessner
spglobal.com
 7 days ago

Crude oil futures turned higher midmorning Oct. 20 on the back of an unexpected draw in US crude oil inventories. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 1445 GMT, NYMEX November WTI was up 45 cents at $83.41/b and ICE December Brent was 31...

MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Register Citizen

US Gasoline Prices Vault to New 7-Year High

U.S. gasoline prices have notched yet another rise, with the national average hitting a fresh seven-year high. As of Oct. 27, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose to $3.394 from the prior day’s $3.389 and up from the month ago average of $3.189, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
erienewsnow.com

Rising Gas Prices Attract Lawmaker Attention

If you’ve had to stop to get gas recently, you may have noticed prices have gone up. Right now, the national average is about $3.40. The national average for a gallon of gas went up six cents over the past week, according to AAA. In the last month, the pump price has gone up every day, adding about 20 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas.
GAS PRICE
State
Oklahoma State
OilPrice.com

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Crude oil prices retreated today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 4.3 million barrels for the week to October 22. This compared with a modest draw of 400,000 barrels for the previous week and analyst expectations for a build of 1.65 million barrels. Gasoline stocks were...
TRAFFIC
Williston Daily Herald

Crude oil prices inch downward on supply gains

Crude oil prices inched downward Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration said the U.S. added 4.3 million barrels to its inventories (excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) for the week through Oct. 22. While that is 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the previous week EIA...
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 4.3 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 430.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of October 22, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Forward curve shape disincentivizes near-term Appalachia gas production growth: executives

Necessary time to add production does not match expected run of high prices. Range Resources plans to maintain current production levels into 2022. With forward curve data suggesting that the current high price environment will deflate by mid-2022, Appalachia gas producers do not have a real incentive to increase production in the foreseeable future, Range Resources executives told investors at the company's third-quarter earnings call Oct. 27.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Interest in OPEC crudes doesn't fit tight market narrative

Tight market for lighter, sweet crude grades across US, Europe. Freight, arbitrage economics seen putting off long-haul crude purchases. OPEC's claim that there is no shortage in the physical oil market appears at odds with the upward trajectory of the futures market. Varying appetites for different quality and regional crudes is the missing link.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

China's steel industry may already have hit peak carbon emissions: sources

Steel industry seen maintaining annual output below 2020 levels. The targets under China's new action plan that aims at peaking carbon emissions are expected to be easily met by the domestic steel industry, as production and related emissions may already have peaked in 2020, industry sources told S&P Global Platts Oct. 27.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Crude oil futures under pressure after Iran agrees to restart talks

Crude oil futures extended the heavy losses seen overnight in mid-morning trade in Asia Oct. 28, pressured by news that Iran and Western powers were set for broader talks on the Asian country's nuclear program before end-November, setting the stage for the return of Iranian oil. Not registered?. Receive daily...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
spglobal.com

Bunge expects strong renewable fuel feedstock demand through 2022

Bunge, the world's largest oilseed producer, has reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results as demand for soybean oil feedstocks to make renewable diesel grows amid refiners and biofuel companies seeking to make cleaner fuels. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Operating performance from Bunge's refined and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: Maintenance, outages in Middle East

News has been emerging on maintenance at refineries in the Middle East, while traders have been assessing the impact of the outage at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude oil exporter, aims to achieve net-zero carbon...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 1.42%, or $1.28, to trade at $85.12 a barrel after closing at the highest...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Eases on Iranian Supply Prospects, US Inventory Build

Crude Oil, Iran, EU Nuclear Talks, Supply, EIA Inventory - Talking points. Crude oil prices falling after EIA reports inventory build. Iran-EU talks set to resume giving more supply potential. Technical outlook appears bearish but broader trend bullish. Crude and Brent oil prices are moving lower through the Asia-Pacific session...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

China's three national oil companies to increase winter gas supply by 12% on year

China's big three national oil companies -- PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC -- plan to supply about 166.5 billion cu m of natural gas in the 2021-22 winter-spring heating season, up 11.5% from the actual supplied level of around 149.4 Bcm in the last heating season, S&P Global Platts calculations based on information from the three companies showed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

CHINA DATA: State-owned refiners cut Oct run rates to five-month low of 81%

The average utilization rate at China's four state-owned refiners fell to a five-month low of 80.6% in October from 81.5% in September while independent refiners also maintained run rates at low levels due to feedstock shortage, S&P Global Platts data showed Oct. 28. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Sinopec to lift Nov gasoil supply by 19% on month to meet domestic demand

China's state-owned Sinopec will increase its gasoil supply by 19% in November from October to meet domestic demand, according to a press release Oct. 28. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Sinopec will run its refineries at full capacity while adjusting yield to lift gasoil supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

