Ribbon cutting for Kinesthetic Massage

By Staff
ogemawherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of Kinesthetic Massage Plus, Rose Favors, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday,...

www.ogemawherald.com

Comments / 0

Urbana Citizen

Pet Clinic holds ribbon cutting

Pictured left to right: Hannah Gaver, Brooke Sizemore, Jordyn Eley, Dr. Erin Williamson, Audrey Young, Mykaila Daniels and Sarrah Baldwin. The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Saturday, October 23 for The Pet Clinic of Urbana located at 1053 N. Main St. Urbana. The Pet Clinic of Urbana is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and a newly-renovated clinic. For more information, hours, and services head to their website http://petclinicurbana.com/ or call 937- 508-4556.
URBANA, OH
Troy Record

On The Move Fitness celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — On The Move Fitness had its grand opening and ribbon cutting this weekend. Owner and lead trainer Mike Verschelden welcomed guests to his gym, located at 217 Guideboard Road, with the ribbon cutting on Friday and the grand opening celebration on Saturday. On The Move Fitness...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
news3lv.com

Henderson to host ribbon-cutting for new fitness court

Henderson (KSNV) — The City of Henderson, in partnership with the National Fitness Campaign, will host a ribbon-cutting event to formally celebrate the opening of its newest fitness court. OTHER NEWS| Henderson Fire Department now accepting applications for volunteer program. The new fitness court is the first of its kind...
HENDERSON, NV
flbusinessdaily.com

Ribbon Cutting @ Anclote Insurance

Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Please join us for a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at Anclote Insurance. Ceremony will be held at 5:45pm. Original source can be found here.
ECONOMY
Morning Journal

New businesses ribbon cutting

Wellsville Area Chamber Of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony October 3 at the Wellsville Alumni Center for the new businesses of Wellsville. Businesses present were The Hanger, The Riverside Woodshop, Bombshell On Main, Absolution Ink, Slack’s Antique Mall and EVE Liberty Theatre. Each business present had the opportunity to inform everyone present what their business entails, and after the ceremony each business was presented with lunch provided by the Chamber. Pictured are bottom ow (from left): Sheryl Gibson Chamber President, Bradley Elliott Chamber Board Member & Candidate for Wellsville Mayor, Janet Birch Chamber Board Member, and Connie Bauer Chamber Treasurer. 2nd row (from left): Tori Jackson Owner & Manager of The Hanger, Shayne Beagle Owner & Manager of Bombshell On Main, Crystal Cataldo D’Amico Owner & Manager of The Hanger, Jacqueline Harris Owner of EVE Liberty Theatre, Hannah Morrison Absolution Ink, McKenna Simms Employee of Slack’s Antique Mall. 3rd row (from left): Brad Shirley Owner of The Riverside Woodshop, Tabitha Coil Owner of EVE Liberty Theatre, Jennifer Harris Owner of EVE Liberty Theatre, Duane Fluharty Absolution Ink, Mike Picasso Absolution Ink, Ellousie Shirley Owner of The Riverside Woodshop, Nick Brady Owner of Absolution Ink, Scott Gilbert Jr Absolution Ink. Submitted photo.
WELLSVILLE, OH
Williamson Source

Ribbon Cutting: Southern Homes Collective

Southern Homes Collective held its ribbon cutting for its new location on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 2015 Tollgate Blvd in Thompson’s Station. Jill Arnold and Duwayne Matz started their team in 2018 and have since helped many buyers and sellers in Middle Tennessee. They offer complimentary services when sellers list their homes with their team. At closing, they donate $100 to the clients’ favorite charity. They are experts in negotiating contracts, relocating clients to the area, and will ensure the transaction is seamless for each client they help. Southern Homes Collective is part of Compass Real Estate, a leader in the real estate industry.
THOMPSON'S STATION, TN
las-cruces.org

Ribbon Cutting to Open AARP-Sponsored Fitness Park

The City of Las Cruces will cut the ribbon on the new AARP-sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park located at the Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Rd at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27. The Las Cruces AARP-sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park is a long-term investment in the health of our community. A...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Washington Missourian

Bethel Hills hosting ribbon cutting, dedication

A multihome development designed so people with and without disabilities can live together will debut this month with a ribbon cutting and dedication Sunday. In March, Advocates for Community Choice, a local nonprofit, purchased a 127-acre site from the Catholic Camps of America, according to previous Missourian reporting. There, the organization is building Bethel Hills Community, a residential community of private duplexes and apartments that will feature common areas such as a chapel, gym and event center intended to promote social interaction. Billie Kramme, president of Advocates for Community Choice, declined to say how much the group spent on the property or construction but said it was primarily funded through grants and donations and that when it opens to residents, it will be funded by rent income.
POLITICS
Corbin News Journal

Jaynes Family Practice cuts ribbon on new clinic

Corbin has a new healthcare provider. Jaynes Family Practice cut the ribbon Oct. 8 to officially open full time as a comprehensive medical practice. The practice, which was opened by Leslie Jaynes, APRN, provides wellness care, women’s health, men’s health, children’s health, weight loss, acute care, mental health and chronic disease management services.
CORBIN, KY
plymouth-review.com

Ribbon Cutting ceremony held for new In-NOut Storage

A Ribbon Cutting celebration was held for the newest location for In-N-Out Storage, LLC on Friday, October 8, 2021. Cutting the ribbon was Louis Prange, alongside family, employees, contractors, and fellow Plymouth Chamber of Commerce members. In-N-Out Storage offers self-storage warehouse units in the Plymouth area at five convenient locations in a variety of sizes-both indoor and outdoor storage is […]
PLYMOUTH, WI
connect-bridgeport.com

Ribbon Cut on Our Market Gift and Novelty Shop

On Monday, Oct. 18, the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Greg Holden and his new Main Street store, "Our Market." The ceremonial ribbon cutting was observed with representatives of the City of Bridgeport in attendance. Read the story about Our Market, originally posted to Connect-Bridgeport Sept. 28, HERE.
LIFESTYLE
Red Bluff Daily News

More ribbon cuttings this week

Ribbon Cutting Downtown Red Bluff today. Please join us for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Tuesday, Oct. 19th at 11:30 a.m. at the new 2nd Chance Thrift Store 728 Main St. Celebrate with us the opening of a new business in Downtown Red Bluff!. Grand Reopening and Ribbon-Cutting!. LifeNet Family...
RED BLUFF, CA
Daily Journal

COMPLEX HEALTHCARE HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

CEO Glenn Hermes wields the scissors at a ribbon cutting held Aug. 16 at Complex Healthcare Solutions of Farmington, 555 W. Pine St., Suite 300. Complex Healthcare specializes in advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine.
FARMINGTON, MO
swiowanewssource.com

Ribbon Cutting at the Market on Main in Anita

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited the Market on Main in Anita, which was formerly Farmhouse Collectables. Kaycee Anstey recently took over the business on Anita’s Main Street from Kendra Sorum, and still offers gift items from a number of different vendors. Anstey makes and offers custom signs and furniture for her contribution, and she also offers parties for children to paint, make crafts or do tie-dye projects. The business, located at 764 Main Street in Anita, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
ANITA, IA
Athens Daily Review

Athens Brookshire’s hosts ribbon-cutting

Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Co., Athens city officials and community residents turned out Wednesday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the remodeled Brookshire’s Food Store in Athens. The community was invited to attend the event and take photos with the company’s 13-foot tall motorized “Big Grocery Cart.”
ATHENS, TX
Daily Journal

RIBBON CUTTING AT LITTLE LEARNERS SPECTRUM CENTER

A ribbon cutting at Little Learners Spectrum Center (LLSC), 840 Progress Drive in Farmington, was held Thursday, Oct. 14 under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. The center is an early intervention/childcare program serving children up to five years of age and offers an after school program.
FARMINGTON, MO
Colorado County Citizen

Living Texas ribbon cutting for new location

Living Texas Real Estate welcomed the community to their ribbon cutting of their new location at 2126 Highway 71 S in Columbus Friday, Oct. 15. On hand for the event were, from left: Carre Foster, Billy Kahn, Sarah Koller (owner/operator of The House coffee shop), Dallas Byers, Valerie Thompson, Devan ...
TEXAS STATE
Andalusia Star News

Ribbon Cutting: Renalus Center for Kidney Care

The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Renalus Center for Kidney Care to the local business community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 21. The Renalus staff welcomed guests to tour their new office at 109 Opp Ave. in downtown Andalusia during their grand opening event from 4 to 6 p.m. the same day. Pictured above are members of the chamber, city officials, and Renalus staff, pictured along the front row, from left, Ben Huang, MD; Amy Dugger, APRN-FNP-C; Chris Reid, MD; David Mason, APRN-FNP-C; Tiffany Smith; ShiAmber Lawson; Hayley Ammons, LPN; and Anna Ware, LHC.
ANDALUSIA, AL
connect-bridgeport.com

Insight Astronomy Holds Ribbon Cutting, Weekend Activities

Doors were open for business in 2020, but on Friday, Oct. 15, a ribbon cutting ceremony was facilitated by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce at Insight Astronomy. That event led to a weekend of activities which included Saturday afternoon astronomy activities and a Saturday evening Observe the Moon event in the parking lot. See photos in the gallery below. Insight Astronomy is located at The Square, South Virginia Avenue, in Bridgeport.
ASTRONOMY
fgazette.com

Chamber Delivers Ribbon Cutting

EZ-Deliver founder Kyle Staude (second from left) cuts the ribbon for his business, already serving all of Union Parish. EZ-Deliver is a food delivery service that brings food to Union Parish residents from Union Parish restaurants. Gazette photo by Byron Avery.
UNION PARISH, LA

