Ribbon cutting for Kinesthetic Massage

A multihome development designed so people with and without disabilities can live together will debut this month with a ribbon cutting and dedication Sunday. In March, Advocates for Community Choice, a local nonprofit, purchased a 127-acre site from the Catholic Camps of America, according to previous Missourian reporting. There, the organization is building Bethel Hills Community, a residential community of private duplexes and apartments that will feature common areas such as a chapel, gym and event center intended to promote social interaction. Billie Kramme, president of Advocates for Community Choice, declined to say how much the group spent on the property or construction but said it was primarily funded through grants and donations and that when it opens to residents, it will be funded by rent income.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO