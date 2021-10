Phish Fall Tour 2021 has gotten off to a promising start, highlighted by thrillers at San Francisco’s Chase Center. While it doesn’t quite seem like a usual fall tour, with the summer and Dick’s only six weeks in the rearview mirror and a Trey Anastasio Band tour that kept guitarist Trey Anastasio and drummer Jon Fishman loose in the interval, it’s refreshing to see the band remain inspired after COVID-19 quarantine shut down tour for over a year and rising to fan expectations in their long-overdue return to the indoor venues on the West Coast.

EUGENE, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO