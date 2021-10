Carrie Underwood has reached a new milestone with her debut album from 2005. The RIAA has certified Some Hearts 9X Platinum for sales in excess of 9 million units. Underwood was fresh off her Season 4 winning run on American Idol in 2005 when she moved to Nashville and began recording the album. Produced by Mark Bright and Dan Huff and released in November of 2005, Some Hearts became the best-selling album of 2006 across all genres in the U.S., powered by hits including "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats." The RIAA has also certified the latter song 7X Platinum.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO