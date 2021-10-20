MPISD tabs 2021 hall of fame inductees

Nancy Gordy Simms said she never imagined she would one day run The Varsity, one of Atlanta’s most iconic restaurants. Her father, Frank Gordy Sr., had intended for her older brother to take the helm. Then when circumstances put her in charge, she seized the opportunity to continue her father’s legacy while bringing the beloved restaurant to other communities. In honor of her work preserving The Varsity, an Atlanta landmark, Simms is being inducted into the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau Hospitality Hall of Fame this year.Simms said she grew up knowing little about the family business, as her father rarely talked to her about the restaurant. The presumption was that her older brother would grow to run the operations when their father stepped down. “I was a mom,” said Simms. “I was the homeroom mother, carpool driver, tennis lady, Girl Scout leader.” All that changed when her brother died in an auto accident. A few years later, her mother told Nancy that Frank Sr. was too ill to work. “She said to me, ‘You need to go down there and decide what we're going to do with this business,’” Simms said her mother told her. That charge began a crash course in learning how to manage a fast-food restaurant like no other. Established by the elder Gordy in 1928 on North Avenue, The Varsity grew into a sprawling establishment that could accommodate 800 diners indoors along with its curbside car service. It was popular among both nearby Georgia Tech students and a much wider clientele Atlanta and globally. To get started, Simms said she approached her father’s long-time general manager and said, “I've come to work and learn the business.

