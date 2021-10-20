Crash involving West Ashley High School bus sends driver, five students to hospital with minor injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An adult and five students suffered minor injuries during a crash that involved a school bus early Wednesday morning.

It happened near Glenn McConnell and Magwood Drive around 7:14 a.m., according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department.

A spokesman with the Charleston County School District, Andy Pruitt, said the bus was carrying 13 students from West Ashley High School when it was struck by a vehicle while in traffic.

Five of the students and the bus driver were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

No other details were provided.

