The Catskill Watershed Corpora...

Pope Francis described President Biden as a "good Catholic" during their meeting on Friday, according to Biden, and also said that he should keep receiving communion. Biden told reporters that the issue of abortion rights, which Biden supports and which has led to calls for the Catholic Church to not offer him communion, did not come up in the discussion.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is charged in a criminal sexual misconduct complaint, accused of forcible touching and groping. In the past, he has denied all sexual harassment charges. Jericka Duncan reports.
The Department of Justice announced a historic settlement with survivors and families of the victims of the 2015 shooting at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The DOJ acknowledged that it mishandled a background check for the shooter who killed nine people. Jeff Pegues reports.
An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement American Airlines Flight 976, was flying from New York to Orange County, Calif., when it had to divert to Denver on Wednesday due to the alleged assault.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) announced Friday he will not seek reelection next year, marking an end to a 12-year House career that was capped off by vocal criticism of former President Trump. In a video announcing his retirement at the end of his term in January 2023, Kinzinger recalled his...
Hannah Gutierrez Reed spoke out to deny certain rumors about the on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the set of "Rust" who was responsible for the safety and handling of firearms on the set, is currently a main focus of the investigation into the death of Hutchins, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza. She was one of the very few people who handled the gun prior to Baldwin discharging it on set last Thursday.
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma administered the death penalty Thursday on a man who convulsed and vomited as he was executed for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker, ending a six-year execution moratorium brought on by concerns over its execution methods,. John Marion Grant, 60, who was strapped...
Florida is following through on Governor Ron DeSantis' threat to sue the the Biden administration over the federal order requiring the employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19, arguing that the U.S. government lacks the authority to impose the order. DeSantis, who has been fighting vaccine requirements issued...
Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
