Hear Joy Oladokun Cover Bonnie Raitt With Jason Isbell

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-the-rise singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun recorded a cover of Bonnie Raitt‘s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” with guitarist Jason Isbell for her new Spotify Singles session. Oladokun’s two-song set also includes a reimagined version of her original hit “Sunday.”. Oladokun recorded her Spotify Singles...

