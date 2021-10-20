CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Evans Will Take Over Fox Sports Ad Sales

By Brian Steinberg
 7 days ago
Mark Evans will take over sports ad sales for Fox Corp. in a changing of the guard that will see Seth Winter, who has led that role for Fox in recent years, step down in February of next year.

Evans has been named executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports and will report to Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales for Fox Corp.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a deep pool of experienced executives across the ad sales division, and I’m pleased to have Mark fill this extremely important role,” said Gambelli, in a statement. “Mark is a well-respected, incredibly talented and smart executive who has a great reputation with clients and a successful track record of creating innovative media partnerships during his career at Fox.”

Evans joined Fox in 1994 as a sales assistant and has climbed the ranks.  He most recently worked as senior vice president of sports brand partnerships, helping to create bespoke concepts for advertisers like T-Mobile, Ford to Geico and General Motors.

Winter will leave after a stint that began in 2019. His move to Fox marked a reunion of sorts with Gambelli. Both had worked for years at NBCUniversal.

“I am extremely grateful to Seth for joining me at Fox three years ago,” said Gambelli.  “This was an incredibly important time as we embarked on a new road with the establishment of Fox as a standalone company.”

