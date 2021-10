We’re still a few days away from actual Halloween but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free right now. Halloween Kills, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is now playing in theaters and streaming on PeacockTV.com. Halloween Kills Release Date, Where to Watch Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween and the 12th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 15th and is playing nationwide in most major theater chains. You can see showtimes and tickets here. Similar to Marvel’s Black Widow, which was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+, Halloween...

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO