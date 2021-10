If you’re in need of a vacation — and fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — Hawaii would love to welcome you. So says Gov. David Ige, who in August asked visitors to stay home as COVID cases and hospitalizations were on the rise in the islands. Now, the seven-day rolling average of daily cases has plummeted to 117 from 900 when Ige made his request, and there are only about 100 people hospitalized with COVID statewide.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 7 DAYS AGO