CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Central Jersey Police Seek Help Locating Sex Assault Suspect

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwwPs_0cX6EP7Q00

Authorities seek the public's help locating a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred near Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park last month.

The same man is suspected in a similar attack on a woman in Somerset County in July, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Plainsboro Police Chief Fred Tavener and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka.

A joint investigation found that on Sept. 28 about 5 p.m., a woman was walking on a path near the canal where she was approached by a man armed with a weapon and moved to a secondary spot on the Plainsboro-South Brunswick border where she was sexually assaulted, the prosecutor said.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, age range of 40’s to 50’s, about 5’5” to 5’6” tall, wearing dark colored clothing and a dark baseball cap, according to the prosecutor.

The suspect is believed to have been riding a bike, Ciccone said.

The Sept. 28 incident has similarities to another sexual assault that reportedly occurred in Duke Island Park in Bridgewater Township, Somerset County on Sunday evening, July 18, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is urged to call Detective Sue Kowalski of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3287, Detective Patrick Miller of the Plainsboro Police Department at (609)799-2333, or Detective Dominick Delucia of the South Brunswick Police Department at (732)329-4646. Tips may also be submitted to www.middlesextips.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
City
Plainsboro Township, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hispanic
Daily Voice

PA Man Sentenced For Two Murders, DA Says

A Lancaster County man has been sentenced for third-degree murder and drug delivery resulting in death for two separate incidents both occurring in 2020, according to a release by the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.Matthew J. Moser, 32, was sentenced by Lancaster County President Judge…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Attempted Homicide Charges Filed In PA Road-Rage Shooting

A man has been charged with attempted homicide in connection with an road-rage fueled shooting in the Harrisburg area, according to area police.Tasheen Isaah Isom, 19, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody by the Lower Paxton Township Police Department on Thursday, according to a statement released…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Wanted PA Man Nabbed During Domestic Dispute

A man wanted in Huntingdon County county was apprehended by police during a domestic dispute in Lebanon County, police say.Aspen Brantley James, 43, of McVeytown, was arrested on Saturday at just after midnight, according to Palmyra Borough police.Police were called to a report of a domestic disput…
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
151K+
Followers
29K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy