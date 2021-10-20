Central Jersey Police Seek Help Locating Sex Assault Suspect

Authorities seek the public's help locating a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred near Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park last month.

The same man is suspected in a similar attack on a woman in Somerset County in July, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Plainsboro Police Chief Fred Tavener and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka.

A joint investigation found that on Sept. 28 about 5 p.m., a woman was walking on a path near the canal where she was approached by a man armed with a weapon and moved to a secondary spot on the Plainsboro-South Brunswick border where she was sexually assaulted, the prosecutor said.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, age range of 40’s to 50’s, about 5’5” to 5’6” tall, wearing dark colored clothing and a dark baseball cap, according to the prosecutor.

The suspect is believed to have been riding a bike, Ciccone said.

The Sept. 28 incident has similarities to another sexual assault that reportedly occurred in Duke Island Park in Bridgewater Township, Somerset County on Sunday evening, July 18, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is urged to call Detective Sue Kowalski of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3287, Detective Patrick Miller of the Plainsboro Police Department at (609)799-2333, or Detective Dominick Delucia of the South Brunswick Police Department at (732)329-4646. Tips may also be submitted to www.middlesextips.com

