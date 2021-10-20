You’d Never Know It, But Stuart Is A Small Nebraska Town That Has Incredibly Tasty Food

Residents of the Cornhusker State know you don’t have to travel to our big cities to find some delicious meals. We’ve got plenty of small town restaurants in Nebraska that can compete with any joints in Omaha or Lincoln. One unassuming tiny town that may not look like much is Stuart. This little village has under 700 residents and is only a few blocks wide. It’s home to Cast Iron Bar and Grille, one of the best restaurants in Nebraska.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

This place has worlds of small-town charm and you'll be treated like family when you walk in the door. The atmosphere is very old-fashioned and will have you recalling days long gone.

The lunch specials change daily, so you'll have to check the menu to see what's up for the day!

Cast Iron's burgers are quite popular, and it's easy to see why. We are known for our beef in Nebraska -- and these patties are as fresh as can be.

You certainly get your money's worth here. The plates are piled high with down-home American fare. Sandwiches and burgers come with fries; or for an additional fee, you can add on deep-fried cheddar balls (yum!) or onion rings.

Their brisket nachos are a unique and tasty treat. These tortilla chips are smothered in smoked brisket with jalepenos, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and black olives.

These delicious, down-home meals are filling and reasonably priced, and the service here is great. It doesn't get much better than small-town restaurants in Nebraska!

For more information about Cast Iron Bar and Grille in Nebraska, check out their Facebook page.

We love to hear about hidden gems in Nebraska. Share your favorite small town restaurant in the comments.

Looking for even more great restaurants in Nebraska? Check out our Nebraska dining guide. It’s full of great eats!