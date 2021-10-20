Match Play Set

October 20, 2021

By East Alabama Sports Today

The bracket is set for this weekend’s Calhoun County Match Play Championship at Anniston Municipal.

Here are the first-round matches.

Buddy Moore Bracket

No. 1 Gary Wigington vs. No. 16 Layton Bussey, 9:20 a.m.

No. 8 Clay Calkins vs. No. 9 Josh Poole, 9:30 a.m.

No. 5 Tanner Wells vs. No. 12 Jonathan Pate, 10 a.m.

No. 4 Chad Calvert vs. No. 13 Justin Graveman, 10:10 a.m.



Chris Banister Bracket

No. 3 Andrew Brooks vs. No. 14 Tee Brown, 9 a.m.

No. 6 Dalton Chandler vs. No. 11 Chip Howell, 9:10 a.m.

No. 7 Jeremy McGatha vs. No. 12 Landon Straub, 9:50 a.m.

No. 2 Brennan Clay vs. No. 15 Timmy Woodard, 9:40 a.m.



Sunday’s semifinals will begin at 9 a.m.

*This story will be updated.